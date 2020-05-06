Amari Walker was on the path to a breakout junior season.
The Mountain View wide receiver and defensive back scored in three of the Wildcats’ first four games on two receptions and an interception return.
But in the fourth game last season Walker suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery and missed the remainder of the fall.
With the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc, Walker hasn’t had a chance to showcase his skills in front of college coaches in 7-on-7s or camps.
Still, Marshall University believes it has seen enough potential from the 6-foot, 190-pound standout. So the Thundering Herd extended a scholarship offer to Walker last week.
Mountain View head coach Lou Sorrentino said one word describes Walker—playmaker.
“He was one of our key cogs and he only played in four of our 13 games last year,” Sorrentino said. “That was something that I don’t think a lot of people were aware of. He’s awfully good.”
Sorrentino said Walker has great instincts and a “nose for the football” from his free safety position. The veteran coach said he was concerned a lack of exposure since the pandemic surfaced would damage a player without a long track record, but that wasn’t the case.
“We’re excited for him and I’m glad that he played so well as a sophomore and early last year to make this possible,” Sorrentino said. “This year is so different. It can hurt some people or help some people. I’m just glad it didn’t hurt his recruiting.”
Walker still has another year remaining, but several Mountain View senior standouts have solidified their college plans.
Two-way lineman Ethan Goyette is headed to The Citadel. Safety/wide receiver Michael Madsen will continue his career at Bridgewater. Safety James Henry will play for Averett. Offensive and defensive lineman Jordan Tieng is moving on to Shenandoah and Dylan Thompson is joining North Carolina Wesleyan’s program.
FORMER JACKET DIES
Former James Monroe four-sport standout and Fredericksburg area businessman Richard Crickenberger died last Thursday.
Crickenberger (Class of 1971) played football, basketball, baseball and was a member of the track and field team. He played quarterback for the Yellow Jackets and rushed for 128 yards in JM’s state championship game defeat to Gate City in 1970.
Crickenberger was a gritty basketball player and a standout pitcher for the baseball team, former teammate Steve Franzello said. He was also a sprinter and thrower for the track program.
Franzello said Crickenberger will be remembered for his kindness, leadership by example and work ethic.
“A lot of people knew and respected him,” Franzello said. “He was one of those kids driven by winning. He was a real competitor, a guy you like to play with. He was a really hard worker.”
LIONS PUSHING AHEAD
Several Louisa standouts were recognized by the school in a virtual ceremony honoring future college athletes. Football players moving on to the next level include linemen Henry Alexander (Randolph-Macon), Dylan Brown (Shenandoah), David Munoz (Shenandoah) and Logan Yancey (Bridgewater).
Linebacker Austin Sims, the Jefferson District defensive player of the year and first-team All-Area performer, will compete for Christopher Newport.
Track and field standouts Sophie Karney and Bowen Varney are headed to Missouri State and Bridgewater, respectively.
Michael Menton (dive) will compete for Virginia Military Institute’s swimming and diving team. Softball standout Saniya Jones is moving on to Division II Bowie State.
Baseball players Michael Barber (Mary Baldwin), Evan Cash (Marymount) and Ethan Snyder (Hampden-Sydney) will also play at the next level.
MORTON PICKS JUCO
Caroline senior basketball and softball standout Bri Morton will continue playing hoops at Patrick Henry Community College, a junior college program in Martinsville.
Morton was a four-year varsity performer for the Cavaliers.
She was named first-team all-Battlefield District and third-team All-Area this past season after averaging 12.3 points per game. She topped the 1,000-point career mark during her senior season.
HORNETS MAKING PLANS
Orange presented a virtual ceremony to honor its future college athletes last week. Hornets’ first-team all-Jefferson District linebacker Noah Carey will play for Randolph-Macon.
Hornets’ lacrosse standout Bryan Dahl is set to compete for Randolph College.
EAGLES RECEIVE OFFERS
Colonial Forge junior defensive back Maliek Dixon picked up a scholarship offer from FCS school Morehead State earlier this week. Dixon recorded 47 tackles and three interceptions in 2019.
Dixon’s teammate, defensive back Noel Innocent, picked up an offer from Bucknell recently. Innocent made 33 tackles, four pass breakups and a forced fumble last season.
ASBURY’S PROFILE GROWS
North Stafford junior defensive back Shawn Asbury continues to rack up scholarship offers. In the past 10 days, Kansas, Marshall, Towson, Delaware, Fordham and Rhode Island all requested he sign on.
Asbury was a first-team all-Region 5D selection last fall despite missing half of the regular season recovering from a torn ACL.
BROWN MAKES CALL
North Stafford senior football standout Sevion Brown will continue his career at North Carolina Wesleyan. Brown played on the defensive line for the Wolverines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.