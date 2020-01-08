The hiring of Billy Thomas at Fredericksburg Christian continues to pay off for the Eagles.
Thomas guided the FCS football team to the VISAA Division II state championship in 2018.
And his daughter, Taylor Thomas, is proving to be quite an asset for the FCS girls basketball team.
Thomas scored a school-record 45 points for the Eagles in their 65-44 home victory over Heritage Christian (Woodbridge) on Monday.
She added five steals and six assists as she eclipsed the previous school mark of 43 points that was held by 2019 graduate Sarah Tate.
Tate’s father, Randy Tate, is the FCS head coach.
“It was like everybody else was stuck in mud and Taylor was the only one able to run on the court,” Randy Tate said of her performance Monday.
Sarah Tate is now a freshman at Liberty University. She didn’t pursue college hoops. She was on hand Monday to witness Thomas’ performance while on winter break.
“She saw her record go down the drain,” Randy Tate said.
Randy Tate noted that Thomas scored in a variety of ways. She shot 70 percent on 2-point attempts. She made both 3-point opportunities and was 11 for 13 from the free throw line.
The Eagles (3-4) will be back in action back in action Friday against St. Catherine’s (Richmond).
JACKET APPROACHING MARK
In just two-plus seasons, James Monroe junior point guard Ricky Goode-Wright is approaching the 1,000-point milestone.
Goode-Wright is left 63 points shy of the mark after two JM games were postponed this week. The Yellow Jackets visit Spotsylvania Friday followed by a home game against King George on Tuesday.
Goode-Wright, a first-team all-district and all-Region 3B selection a year ago, said he hasn’t been focused on the milestone.
“It shows me I can score well but it doesn’t seem like a big deal to me,” Goode-Wright said. “I know everything that’s behind it, so I’m more so looking to win with my team than anything else. A thousand points is cool, but I’d rather get victories.”
Goode-Wright could become the second Battlefield hoops standout to hit the mark in a little more than a week. On the girls’ side, Caroline senior guard Bri Morton hit 1,000 with a 25-point effort against Washington & Lee on Monday.
WILDCAT STAYING PUT
Mountain View senior football standout Adin Huntington will remain with the Wildcats the remainder of the school year after considering enrolling early at Kent State.
Huntington signed a national letter of intent with the Golden Flashes last month. The Commonwealth District defensive player of the year and first-team All-Area selection recorded 14 ½ sacks for the Wildcats last season.
Huntington said he’ll continue to compete for the Mountain View track and field team, graduate this spring and enroll at KSU for the fall semester.
WILLIAMS ON THE RADAR
Stafford All-Area wide receiver Jordan Williams has recently picked up Division II scholarship offers from West Liberty State and West Virginia State.
Indians head coach Mo Hampton said he expects a Football Championship Subdivision program to extend an offer to the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Williams soon.
“He’s long and he goes and attacks the football,” Hampton said. “They’re looking for guys like that … When you’ve got a guy you can throw it to in the red zone and you know he’s going to make a play, he’s an asset.”
Hampton said Williams’ lanky frame gives him room to grow and add muscle. Williams finished with 11 touchdown receptions and also scored on a 65-yard run in 2019.
WARRIORS AIM TO GROW
St. Michael the Archangel isn’t standing pat after capturing the VISAA Division III football state championship in the fall.
The Warriors are holding an open house for prospective student-athletes on Jan. 26 from 1-4 p.m. Warriors football coach and school co-founder Hugh Brown said the open house will be an opportunity for prospects to learn more about the school and the programs it offers athletically and academically. For more information, call 540/548-8748 or visit saintmichaelhs.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.