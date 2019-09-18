Whenever the Colonial Forge football team hit the road at the start of this decade, former Eagles’ fullback and linebacker Tyler Wilson had two words for the home squad.
“Just before kickoff he’d start screaming ‘Daddy’s home,’” said former Colonial Forge head coach Bill Brown who now serves as an assistant. “We laugh about that all the time.”
That’s just one of many memories the Eagles’ coaching staff recalled earlier this week when they learned of Wilson’s sudden death.
The 2011 Colonial Forge graduate went on to play football at Virginia State University after he capped his career with 929 rushing yards (7.1 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns in 2010. Brown said Wilson-along with teammates Blake and Eric Frohnapfel and Tim Scott-helped lay the groundwork for the Eagles becoming one of the most perennially successful programs in Class 6.
“Tyler was the kind of guy that really set the tone for what kind of program and what kind of team we had because he had so much confidence,” Brown said. “He had so much ability and he always led everybody to believe that when we went into a game we were supposed to win.”
Eagles head coach John Brown, who Wilson’s offensive coordinator, said Tuesday was a somber day for the staff.
Although the majority of Colonial Forge’s current players don’t know Wilson, John Brown said the staff explained to them that he was one of the building blocks for the Brown family’s tenure which started in 2007.
“When I walked out on the practice field I told them they may not know him but he was special to us,” John Brown said. “I got choked up talking about him. He was a tough, hard runner and the other side of him was that you could be mad at him one second and hug him the next. He just brought out the best in me as a coach.”
Both Browns said one of the fondest memories of Wilson came when he participated in the Virginia High School Coaches Association all-star game in Hampton his senior year. Bill Brown was able to coach him one final time in that contest.
At the time of his death, Wilson was coaching a Stafford County youth football team. He saw his former coaches at an August scrimmage between Highland Springs and Freedom (Woodbridge). He also returned to Colonial Forge while he was playing for VSU to address the team.
“He had tears in his eyes and he told the players to be grateful for where you are because it’s not like this everywhere,” John Brown recalled. “He’s told us ‘thank you’ before, but he said things that maybe he couldn’t say to us face-to-face. It was heartfelt.”
KNIGHTS GET OFFERS
Two Spotsylvania football standouts have added scholarship offers recently. Junior running back Ty-Shaun Colbert has picked up his second FCS scholarship offer from Morgan State. William & Mary has also offered Colbert.
Freshman tight end/defensive end Mathias Barnwell has been offered by Old Dominion and Morgan State in the past week. Barnwell also holds offers from Liberty and William & Mary.
JM’S RYAN OUT AT QBJames Monroe football coach Rich Serbay said quarterback Aidan Ryan won’t play that position on Friday against Mountain View.
Ryan suffered a sprained thumb early in last week’s 22-6 loss to Riverbend and was replaced by freshman Tahj Smith. Ryan continued to play defensive back.
Smith finished 7-of-15 for 51 yards and two interceptions against the Bears.
FOOD DRIVE AT GAME
The football game between Riverbend and Chancellor Friday on the Chargers’ home field will serve as a food collection effort for the Lisa Pitts Eley Cancer Fund. The food drive starts at 6 p.m.
Game attendees are asked to bring can and dry food donations. Monetary donations will be accepted, as well. Proceeds go toward assisting families dealing with cancer.
