Colonial Beach picked up its rebounding and shared the ball well in the fourth quarter to rally for a 45-41 season-opening girls basketball win at King & Queen on Wednesday night.

Cynari Davis and Camari Davis led the way offensively with 12 points each for the Drifters, who visit Charles City on Friday.

Colonial Beach   87   14   16   —   45
King & Queen   14   9135   —41

Colonial Beach (1-0): Kennedy Muse 8, Litany Hostler 2, Cynari Davis 12, Cora Bowler 9, Jadyn McGinniss 2, Camari Davis 12, McKenzie Quail 0, Lamiija Samuel 0, Abbigail Michalicek 0, Ragen Gibson 0, Leah Phillips. Totals: 17 11-19 45.

King & Queen: Holmes 3, Harvey 16, King 17, Lawson 3, Hill 2. Totals: 18 3-13 41.

3-pointers: CB: none. KQ 4 (Harvey 3, Lawson).

BOYS BASKETBALL

COLONIAL BEACH 69, KING & QUEEN 25

Corvion Davis had 24 points and and six assists, and Jace Jett added 21 points and six rebounds to help Colonial Beach pick up a nondistrict home victory.

Tavares Lucas added eight steals for the Drifters, who host Charles City on Friday.

King & Queen6694   —25
Colonial Beach      17   27   14   17   —   69

King & Queen: J. Stanley 4, R. Deyo 0, D. Jackson 0, X. Montgomery 3, R. Berry 6, M. Holmes 10, M. Longest 0, D. Creech 0, T. Creech 0, G. Paulette 0, G. Klausen 2. Totals: 8 8-16 25.

Colonial Beach: C. Davis 24, T. Lucas 7, C. Pietras 2, MJ Virgil 0, J. Jett 21, T. Pietras 7, T. lasse 4, S. Johnson 0, C. Brewster 2, O. Johnson 0. Totals: 27 12-18 69.

3-pointers: KQ 1 (Stanley). CB 3 (Jett 2, Pietras).

WRESTLING

COURTLAND 71, WASHINGTON & LEE 12

Courtland tops visiting Washington & Lee in nondistrict action to open season.

170: Cris Reynoso (Ct) tf. Elijah Upson 16-1; 182: Tristen Stower (Ct) p. Zoran Joranovic 2:39; 195: Mackeon Sprinkle (Ct) p. Izaac Bojorquez 1:24; 220: Damien Henry (WL) p. Liam Southerland 1:18; 285: Darius Holcomb (Ct) p. Marquis Smith 1:31; 106: Chance Picard (Ct) p. Jermany Ashton 0:25; 113: Tirsten Picard (Ct) won by forfeit; 120: Ian Richey (Ct) won by forfeit); 126: James Gilhuly (WL) d. John Romano by DQ; 132: Paulo Pulido (Ct) won by forfeit; 138: Michael Lusnia (Ct) won by forfeit; 145: Qua DeBerry (Ct) p. Jakobe Powell 1:44; 152: Caden Faulkner (Ct) won by forfeit; 160: Charlie Henderson (Ct) p. Richard Laney 3:34.

SWIMMING

STAFFORD VS. COLONIAL FORGE

The Colonial Forge girls and Stafford boys came out victorious in the season-open Commonwealth District meet held at the Rouse Center.

BOYS

200 meter medley relay: Stafford (Jack Spinnanger, Ben Eichber, Devin Bateman, Luke Osleger) 1:40.28; 200 free: Kevin McGowarn (CF) 1:56.62; 200 IM: Devin Bateman (St) 2:09.56; 50 Free: Ben Eichberg (St) 22.07; 100 Fly: Lucas Johnson (CF) 51.88; 100 Free: Lucas Johnson (CF) 48.87; 500 Free: Connor Smith (CF) 4;59.38; 200 Free relay: Stafford (Jack Spinnanger, Devin Bateman, Ben Eichberg, Luke Osleger) 1:31.94; 100 Back: Jack Spinnanger (St) 57.91; 100 Breast: Ben Eichberg (St) 1:01.16; 400 Free relay: Colonial Forge (Connor Smith, Ian Bennett, Daniel Gibbs, Lucas Johnson) 3:36.53.

GIRLS

200 meter medley relay: Colonial Forge (Emily Iseminger, Arianna Perez, Ashley Wang, Kalina Frick) 1:59.44; 200 free: Ashley Wang (CF) 1:57.34; 200 IM: Arianna Perez (CF) 2:26.59; 50 Free: Emily Iseminger (CF) 26.88; 100 Fly: Ainsley Curtin (CF) 1:10.02; 100 Free: Jenni Ryniewicz (St) 1:00.44; 500 Free: Ashley Wang (CF) 5:06.50; 200 Free relay: Colonial Forge (Emily Harper, Isabel Shook, Lexie Loder, Ainsley Curtin) 1:51.31; 100 Back: Kalina Frick (CF) 1:08.90; 100 Breast: Hannah Tse (St) 1:16.75; 400 Free relay: Colonial Forge (Emily Iseminger, Arianna Perez, Kalina Frick, Ashley Wang) 3:57.50.

Tags

Load comments