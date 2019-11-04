FIELD HOCKEY
REGION 6B
Tuesday’s semifinals
John Champe at Massaponax, 6
Battlefield at Colgan, 6:30
REGION 5D
Tuesday’s semifinals
Albemarle at Mountain View, 4
Brooke Point at Stafford, 5:30
REGION 4C
Tuesday’s semifinals
Orange at Chancellor, 4
Courtland at Eastern View, 5
REGION 3B
Quarterfinals
James Monroe 7, Monticello 0
George Mason 1, Charlottesville 0
Western Albemarle 8, Northumberland 0
Independence d. Maggie Walker
Tuesday’s semifinals
George Mason at James Monroe, 6
Independence at Western Albemarle, 6
VISAA DIVISION II
Tuesday’s state quarterfinals
Walsingham at Fredericksburg Academy, 3:15
Chatham Hall at Foxcroft, 3:15
Hampton Roads at Cape Henry, 3:15
Steward at Covenant, 3:15
VOLLEYBALL
REGION 6B
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Forest Park at Colonial Forge, 6
John Champe at Massaponax, 6
Patriot at Colgan, 6
Woodbridge at Battlefield, 6:30
REGION 5D
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Stafford at Mountain View, 6
Harrisonburg at North Stafford, 6
William Fleming at Albemarle
Brooke Point at Patrick Henry-Roanoke
REGION 4B
Monday’s first round
King George 3, Caroline 0
Hanover 3, Dinwiddie 0
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Hanover at Courtland, 6
Chancellor at Powhatan, 6
Patrick Henry-Ashland at Spotsylvania, 6:30
King George at Monacan, 6
REGION 3B
Monday’s first round
Central-Woodstock 3, Warren County 1
Maggie Walker d. Brentsville
Independence d. Manassas Park
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
James Monroe at William Monroe, 6
Central-Woodstock at Goochland
Maggie Walker at George Mason, 6:30
Independence at Skyline
REGION 1A
Monday’s quarterfinals
Essex at Chincoteague, 5:30
Middlesex 3, Colonial Beach 0
Mathews at Northumberland, 6
Lancaster at Rappahannock 6
VISAA DIVISION II
Tuesday’s state quarterfinals
Fredericksburg Christian at Steward, 5
Nansemond-Suffolk at Atlantic Shores
St. Margaret’s at Peninsula Catholic
Trinity Christian at Hampton Roads Academy
