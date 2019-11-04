FIELD HOCKEY

REGION 6B

Tuesday’s semifinals

John Champe at Massaponax, 6

Battlefield at Colgan, 6:30

REGION 5D

Tuesday’s semifinals

Albemarle at Mountain View, 4

Brooke Point at Stafford, 5:30

REGION 4C

Tuesday’s semifinals

Orange at Chancellor, 4

Courtland at Eastern View, 5

REGION 3B

Quarterfinals

James Monroe 7, Monticello 0

George Mason 1, Charlottesville 0

Western Albemarle 8, Northumberland 0

Independence d. Maggie Walker

Tuesday’s semifinals

George Mason at James Monroe, 6

Independence at Western Albemarle, 6

VISAA DIVISION II

Tuesday’s state quarterfinals

Walsingham at Fredericksburg Academy, 3:15

Chatham Hall at Foxcroft, 3:15

Hampton Roads at Cape Henry, 3:15

Steward at Covenant, 3:15

VOLLEYBALL

REGION 6B

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Forest Park at Colonial Forge, 6

John Champe at Massaponax, 6

Patriot at Colgan, 6

Woodbridge at Battlefield, 6:30

REGION 5D

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Stafford at Mountain View, 6

Harrisonburg at North Stafford, 6

William Fleming at Albemarle

Brooke Point at Patrick Henry-Roanoke

REGION 4B

Monday’s first round

King George 3, Caroline 0

Hanover 3, Dinwiddie 0

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Hanover at Courtland, 6

Chancellor at Powhatan, 6

Patrick Henry-Ashland at Spotsylvania, 6:30

King George at Monacan, 6

REGION 3B

Monday’s first round

Central-Woodstock 3, Warren County 1

Maggie Walker d. Brentsville

Independence d. Manassas Park

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

James Monroe at William Monroe, 6

Central-Woodstock at Goochland

Maggie Walker at George Mason, 6:30

Independence at Skyline

REGION 1A

Monday’s quarterfinals

Essex at Chincoteague, 5:30

Middlesex 3, Colonial Beach 0

Mathews at Northumberland, 6

Lancaster at Rappahannock 6

VISAA DIVISION II

Tuesday’s state quarterfinals

Fredericksburg Christian at Steward, 5

Nansemond-Suffolk at Atlantic Shores

St. Margaret’s at Peninsula Catholic

Trinity Christian at Hampton Roads Academy

