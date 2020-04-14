Three Virginia congress members and two colleagues are demanding an investigation into the management of critical National Strategic Stockpile supplies by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
U.S. Reps. Abigail Spanberger, D–7th District; Gerald E. Connolly, D–11th District; and Donald S. Beyer Jr., D–8th District; along with Katie Porter, D–Calif., and Jason Crow, D–Colo., called Monday on the department’s inspector general to open an official probe of stockpile problems during the coronavirus pandemic.
Writing HHS Principal Deputy Inspector General Christi Grimm, Spanberger and her colleagues requested answers about states’ requests for supplies from the stockpile, what material each state received, and how much time before supplies were shipped. They asked Grimm to launch an investigation by April 30.
“Our states’ health-care institutions and workers are struggling with a severe shortage of medical supplies in the fight against COVID-19,” the representatives wrote. “The stockpile has failed our states, despite months of warning from experts about the risk of an outbreak in the United States.”
The legislators expressed “grave concerns” about how HHS has maintained the stockpile, prepared for public health threats and responded to states as they battle the pandemic.
