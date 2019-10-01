Ideal for a narrow lot, the Greenlea by Visbeen Architects, No. 928-323 from ePlans.com, gives you timeless curb appeal and a modern open layout.
The kitchen invites everyone to hang out at the island, which overlooks the dining area and open living room.
A welcoming front porch makes it easy to relax at the end of a long day.
Check out the spacious bedrooms.
To build this home, you can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free 866/228-0193 or visiting ePlans.com/HouseOfTheWeek. Enter the design number to locate the plan and view more images and details.
At ePlans.com/HouseOfTheWeek, you can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections, or use the search filters to help you find exactly what you want from over 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit personal preferences.
