Hundreds of laws that the General Assembly passed this year go into effect Monday, impacting Virginians’ transportation, education, taxes and much more.
In the meantime, the state kicks off its new budget year, with raises for state employees and an official online sales tax. Here is your guide to the highlights of how the new laws could affect you:
Transportation
Distracted driving: It becomes illegal to hold a cellphone while driving through a highway work zone. A violation is punishable by a mandatory fine of $250. Current law only bars drivers from reading an email or text and manually entering letters or text.
Driver’s license suspensions: More than half a million Virginians with suspended licenses due to unpaid court fines and fees will become eligible for relief starting Monday, when state transportation officials will be authorized to reinstate such licenses upon request.
Vehicle inspections: The maximum charge for a state motor vehicle safety inspection rises from $16 to $20. The portion of that fee that goes to Virginia State Police rises from 50 cents to 70 cents.
Child car seats: All children under 2 years old must be placed in rear-facing car seats, unless the child has a special need described in a doctor’s note or meets the weight limits for a forward-facing car seat, according to new national standards and individual manufacturers. The law was passed in 2018 but takes effect Monday; the delay was meant to allow families to adjust to the change.
Interstate 81 funding: Gov. Ralph Northam and state lawmakers pushed through a transportation package that will generate more than $280 million annually, with half going to a $2.2 billion plan for improving the 325-mile interstate along the spine of western Virginia. The package also includes money for improvements to other interstates, including I–95 and I–64. Money for the projects will come from higher registration fees on trucks, higher diesel fuel taxes and a new 2.1 percent regional fuels tax in 36 localities through which I–81 travels in Virginia.
Tobacco
Age limit: People under 21 will become ineligible to purchase or possess nicotine products as a new law designed to curb teen vaping goes into effect.
Ban in schools: Virginia becomes one of 19 states with a complete tobacco ban on public school campuses and at school-related activities, wherever they are held.
Education
“Kings Dominion law”: Every public school in Virginia will now be able to start before Labor Day. Northam signed legislation eliminating the requirement that schools open after Labor Day, chipping away at the so-called “Kings Dominion law” passed in 1986 to protect economic activity in the last weeks of summer.
College tuition: The centerpiece of the revised budget is $57.5 million in incentives for colleges, universities and community colleges to freeze tuition for a year. The trade-off has worked, with boards of visitors across Virginia holding the line on tuition increases. The budget also includes $15.5 million in additional financial aid for students.
Public input: The governing boards of state colleges and universities will now be required to seek public input before voting to increasing tuition or mandatory fees.
Happy hour
Bars and restaurants will be able to legally advertise happy hour discounts and specials on alcoholic beverages. Expect signs, website announcements and social media ads.
Health, safety
Maternal health: Medical professionals will now be required to provide expectant families with information about perinatal anxiety. They’re already required to provide information about perinatal depression, the dangers of shaking babies and safe sleeping arrangements.
Sexual assault: Employers will be banned from requiring that workers or prospective employees sign nondisclosure or confidentiality agreements that would keep them from detailing sexual assault claims.
Central State: During the General Assembly’s veto session, Northam got approval for $315 million in bonds to replace the deteriorating state mental hospital outside Petersburg.
Taxes, spending
and savings
Pay raises: State employees already were due a 4 percent raise (a combination of across-the-board and merit pay), but the budget added 1 percent to the pay hike. College faculty and state-supported local employees get an additional 1 percent on top of the 2 percent already budgeted for them. Teachers get an additional 2 percent—for a total of 5 percent—if their school divisions fund their share.
Tax changes: The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act helped Virginians save money on federal taxes, but the reforms President Donald Trump signed 18 months ago ended up costing them money on their state taxes this year. So Virginia lawmakers fashioned a compromise that went into effect in February to return money to state taxpayers in a variety of ways, including a one-time, pre-election refund this fall and a 50 percent increase in the standard deduction for next year’s taxes.
One-time refunds: These special refunds, due by Oct. 15, will send checks of $110 to individual taxpayers and $220 to couples.
Standard deduction: It will increase from $3,000 to $4,500 for individuals and from $6,000 to $9,000 for couples through 2025, after which the federal provisions for individuals will expire. The tax relief package totals $787 million over two years.
“Rainy day” cash: The new budget will fatten the state’s cash reserve fund by an additional $464 million, primarily from the business provisions of the federal tax law and keeping the cap on deductions by Virginia’s wealthiest taxpayers. Combined with the “rainy day” fund, the state will have about $1.4 billion in reserves by next June 30.
Online sales tax: Amazon and some other online retailers already collect and pay state taxes on internet sales, but the requirement becomes law Monday. State officials expect a modest boon to revenues.
Speaking of Amazon: The state quickly approved legislation paying the retail giant up to $750 million if it creates 37,850 high-paying jobs at its new headquarters in Arlington County. The deal, sealed last fall after an intercontinental HQ2 sweepstakes, guarantees $550 million for the first 25,000 jobs, payable four years after they’re created.
The state has promised an extra $200 million if Amazon undertakes a second phase that creates 12,850 more jobs. The new state budget also includes $16.6 million for colleges and universities to produce more graduates with high-tech degrees and $168 million toward Virginia Tech’s planned $1 billion Innovation Campus in adjacent Alexandria.