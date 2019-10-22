Howard Smith
Birthplace: Fredericksburg
Age: 61
Family: Married for 30 years to wife Martha; one adult son, Christopher.
Background: Retired after 32 years in law enforcement. Worked for the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office from 1996 to 2012. Served as sheriff from 2004 to 2012, and was assigned to the multi-jurisdictional task force leader in the Lisk/Silva case and the Beltway sniper task force. Currently serves on the Spotsylvania Planning Commission. Eight years on executive board of Rappahannock Regional Jail, four as chairman; eight years on executive board of Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy; eight years on executive board for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children; past regional director for Virginia Sheriff’s Association. Board of trustees for Riverside First Church of God. Graduate of Spotsylvania High School; the FBI National Academy; DEA Command School; Chief Executive Training School.
Have you ever been charged with or convicted of any crimes? No.
Top three campaign
issues:
1. Road improvements: I will work with the Virginia Department of Transportation to coordinate timely and appropriate infrastructure improvements, including road maintenance. I will research and request available state funding for Spotsylvania County projects.
2. Internet and cell service: I will work to get representation on the state broadband committee and work with county staff to locate and apply for state and federal grant money to bring reliable internet and cell coverage to the Livingston District.
3. Public safety: I will work to establish a strong partnership with representatives from the public safety departments and the community and I will look for opportunities to assure that Spotsylvania County remains a viable employment option.
Campaign website: Facebook: Howard Smith 4 Livingston Supervisor
