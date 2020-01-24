One snowflake's avocado toast
(A millennial take on sports and whatever else I want to write about)
I feel bad for Clayton Kershaw, man. For all of his otherworldly exploits during the 162-game season--three Cy Youngs, eight All-Star nods and the 2014 NL MVP award among them--the L.A. Dodgers' southpaw has been labeled one of the biggest October busts of his generation.
And that label is at least somewhat warranted.
Then you take a look at his stats from the 2017 World Series, the one where the Astros cheated (and got away with it, because they also cheated against the Nats and didn't) and you start to think, "well, maybe if not for this blighted organization that destroyed baseball with analytics crafted by former investment bankers who love domestic abuse, then maybe the narrative on Kershaw would be different."
Trigger warning: I'm about to embed a tweet from a Barstool account, as soon as I clean the throw up from my mouth, gargle, and pray the rosary. It does illustrate my point pretty well, though.
Clayton Kershaw in the 2017 World Series:— Starting 9 (@Starting9) January 16, 2020
At Dodger Stadium:
11IP, 1ER, 3BBs, 15Ks, 0.82 ERA
At Minute Maid Park:
4.2IP, 6ER, 3BB 2Ks, 6.50 ERA pic.twitter.com/fFnSOXA11y
It's just shitty. These brazen douches use a camera feed and trash cans to sit on pitches, flaunt it and become baseball's dominant franchise. In high school, we used to steal signs, but the whole thing was hella situational (when we had a runner on second base) and unreliable (just use second sign or something, for chrissakes).
The Astros' system was both technological and brutally efficient. And, it must be said, Houston still employed some of the best hitters on the planet. So when Hinch and Alex Cora get canned as a result of the scandal, that's all fine and good.
But what about Kershaw, who may well never get a ring?
What about the fringe guys, for whom getting rocked at Minute Maid might've brought about or hastened a DFA?
Commissioner Manfred had a chance to send a message (and I don't buy the whataboutism of "eVeRy tEaM dOeS iT." Yeah, but the Astros got caught), and his response, unsurprisingly, didn't cut it.
Participation trophy of the week
in Zion there shall be deliverance, at least for New Orleans Pelicans fans.
This one was an easy choice, as the first overall pick from Duke literally participated in a game for the first time in his NBA career. Seventeen straight four-quarter points later, I think we can conclude Williamson has a promising future.
