Pumpkin season is just around the corner. Here are a few of the pumpkins that our team has generated in the past. Come to the Enchanted Pumpkin Garden October 18-27 in downtown Carefree, AZ to see masterpieces like these carved right before your eyes. This year we will be doubling the amount of sculptors!!! Hands down the best Halloween pumpkin celebration on the planet!!
