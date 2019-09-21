The General Election will be held in Virginia on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Polling hours throughout Virginia are from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. As long as a voter is in line by 7 p.m., the voter will be able to vote.
Not sure you're registered? Visit https://www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal/. Scroll to the bottom of the page and select Go. Enter your name, date of birth, last four digits of your social security number and your locality. Check the certification box, and you will see your voter record.
To vote in the General Election on November 5, register or update your address no later than Tuesday, Oct. 15.
If you will be out of town on November 5, you must request an Absentee Ballot by mail no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29.
If you will be out of town on November 5 and wish to request an Absentee Ballot in person, visit your local Voter Registration Office at 151 N. Main Street, Culpeper, by Saturday, Nov. 2.
For additional voting information please visit https://www.elections.virginia.gov/registration/.
