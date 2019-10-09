Listings subject to change; age restrictions and covers not listed may apply.
thursday
Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Fredericksburg Jazz Collective open jam hosted by C Street Kings, 9 p.m., free, all ages.
Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.
friday
Colonial Tavern: Laurie Rose Griffith & Peter Mealy, 8 p.m., free.
Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jeff Davis Hwy.: Parmalee with Scott Kurt & Memphis 59, 9 p.m., $20, 21+.
Kenmore Inn, 1200 Princess Anne St.: Harry Wilson Quartet, 8 p.m., free.
The Rec Center, 213 William St.: Rapidan Ridge, 8 p.m., free.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: Wild @ Heart (rock, country), 9 p.m., free, 21+.
saturday
6 Bears & A Goat Brewing, 1140 International Pkwy.: Running of the Goats with Whiskey Revival, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., free.
Colonial Tavern: Dixie Power Trio, 8 p.m.
Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jeff Davis Hwy.: Nu Corp, 9:30 p.m., 21+.
Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania: Gospel Sing, with Ronnie Williams and The Carter Family Sound, One Lane Bridge, Jeff Stone and the Virginia Gospel Singers, and Richard and Ramona Morris. 6-9 p.m.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille: Wild @ Heart, 9 p.m., $5, 21+.
Strangeways Brewing, 350 Lansdowne Rd.: Acoustic Onion (Beatles, rock), 7 p.m., free.
Warrior Coffee, 35 Walpole St.: The Human Jukebox, 6:30 p.m., free.
sunday
The Rec Center: Open mic, 2 p.m., free.
Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.
monday
Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.
tuesday
Colonial Tavern: Morgan & The Flying J’s, 8 p.m., 21+.
Hard Times Cafe: Thunder on The Rise: Smokin’ Locals acoustic open mic, 6:30 p.m., free, 21+.
wednesday
Colonial Tavern: Brandon Snellings, 8 p.m., 21+.
Red, White, Bleu & Brew, 4201 Germanna Hwy.: Dave Goodrich and friends, 6 p.m.
The Rec Center: Open mic, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.
