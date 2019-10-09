Listings subject to change; age restrictions and covers not listed may apply.

thursday

Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Fredericksburg Jazz Collective open jam hosted by C Street Kings, 9 p.m., free, all ages.

Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.

friday

Colonial Tavern: Laurie Rose Griffith & Peter Mealy, 8 p.m., free.

Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jeff Davis Hwy.: Parmalee with Scott Kurt & Memphis 59, 9 p.m., $20, 21+.

Kenmore Inn, 1200 Princess Anne St.: Harry Wilson Quartet, 8 p.m., free.

The Rec Center, 213 William St.: Rapidan Ridge, 8 p.m., free.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: Wild @ Heart (rock, country), 9 p.m., free, 21+.

saturday

6 Bears & A Goat Brewing, 1140 International Pkwy.: Running of the Goats with Whiskey Revival, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., free.

Colonial Tavern: Dixie Power Trio, 8 p.m.

Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jeff Davis Hwy.: Nu Corp, 9:30 p.m., 21+.

Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania: Gospel Sing, with Ronnie Williams and The Carter Family Sound, One Lane Bridge, Jeff Stone and the Virginia Gospel Singers, and Richard and Ramona Morris. 6-9 p.m.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille: Wild @ Heart, 9 p.m., $5, 21+.

Strangeways Brewing, 350 Lansdowne Rd.: Acoustic Onion (Beatles, rock), 7 p.m., free.

Warrior Coffee, 35 Walpole St.: The Human Jukebox, 6:30 p.m., free.

sunday

The Rec Center: Open mic, 2 p.m., free.

Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.

monday

Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.

tuesday

Colonial Tavern: Morgan & The Flying J’s, 8 p.m., 21+.

Hard Times Cafe: Thunder on The Rise: Smokin’ Locals acoustic open mic, 6:30 p.m., free, 21+.

wednesday

Colonial Tavern: Brandon Snellings, 8 p.m., 21+.

Red, White, Bleu & Brew, 4201 Germanna Hwy.: Dave Goodrich and friends, 6 p.m.

The Rec Center: Open mic, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.

Tags

Load comments