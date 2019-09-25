Listings subject to change; age restrictions and covers not listed may apply.
thursdayColonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Blues Society open jam, 9 p.m., free, all ages.
Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.
fridayBuffalo Mo’s, 33 Wicomico Dr.: Shannon Peterson, 8:30 p.m., free.
Colonial Tavern: Kurt Crandall & True Story, 8 p.m., free.
Fredericksburg Area Museum, Market Square: Rafael Ortiz & El Tumbao Urbano (salsa), 7 p.m., free.
Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jeff Davis Hwy.: Goodman Fiske Band, 9:30 p.m., 21+.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: True Soul (soul, R&B), 9 p.m., free, 21+.
saturday6 Bears & A Goat Brewing, 1140 International Pkwy.: Shannon Peterson, 7:30 p.m., free.
Colonial Tavern: Ralph Gordon & The Handsomes, 8 p.m.
The Groove Music Hall, 6501 Dominion Raceway Ave.: Tenth Avenue North, 5 p.m., $30–$95.
Hard Times Cafe: Delta Spur, 9:30 p.m., 21+.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille: True Soul, 9 p.m., $5, 21+.
Warrior Coffee, 35 Walpole St.: The Human Jukebox, 6:30 p.m., free.
Wilderness Run Vineyards, 11109 Plank Rd.: Acoustic Onion (Beatles, rock), 5 p.m., free.
sundayThe Rec Center: Open mic with Charlie Hilderbrand, 2 p.m., free.
Spotsylvania Baptist Church, 9223 Spotsylvania Baptist Rd.: Acoustic Onion, 6 p.m., free.
Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.
mondayColonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.
tuesdayHard Times Cafe: Thunder on The Rise: Smokin’ Locals acoustic open mic, 6:30 p.m., free, 21+.
wednesdayRed, White, Bleu & Brew, 4201 Germanna Hwy.: Songwriter Showcase with Dave Goodrich, Peter Mealy and Chris Hanks, 6 p.m.
The Rec Center: Open mic with Billy Nave, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.
