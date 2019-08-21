Listings subject to change; age restrictions and covers not listed may apply.
thursdayColonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Blues Society jam, 9 p.m., free, all ages.
National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Triangle: U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters, 7 p.m., free.
Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.
fridayBuffalo Mo’s, 33 Wicomico Dr.: Marc Allred, 9 p.m., free.
Colonial Tavern: Laurie & Peter with The Ohio Guys, 8 p.m., free.
Fredericksburg Area Museum, Market Square: The Wavos (rock, new wave), 7 p.m., free.
The Rec Center, 213 William St.: The Dawn of Sean, 8 p.m., free.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: Power Play Band (R&B, Motown), 9 p.m., free, 21+.
saturday6 Bears & A Goat Brewing, 1140 International Pkwy.: The Brokedown Boys, 7:30 p.m., free.
Buffalo Mo’s.: Mr. Smith, 9 p.m., free.
Colonial Tavern: Unchained, 8 p.m.
The Groove Music Hall, 6501 Dominion Raceway Ave.: Shenandoah with Restless Heart (country, bluegrass), 6:30 p.m., $35–$95.
The Rec Center: Ronnie Williams and the Sounds of The Carter Family (folk, country), 8 p.m., free.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille: Power Play, 9 p.m., $5, 21+.
Warrior Coffee, 35 Walpole St.: The Human Jukebox, 6:30 p.m., free.
sundayThe Rec Center, 213 William St.: Open mic with Charlie Hilderbrand, 2 p.m., free.
Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.
mondayCentral Rappahannock Regional Library, 1201 Caroline St.: Music on the Steps with Semilla Cultural, 7 p.m., free.
Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.
tuesdayColonial Tavern: Brook Yoder, 8 p.m., 21+.
Hard Times Cafe: Thunder on The Rise: Smokin’ Locals acoustic open mic, 6:30 p.m., free, 21+.
wednesdayColonial Tavern: Ralph Gordon Group, 8 p.m., 21+.
The Rec Center: Open mic with Billy Nave, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.