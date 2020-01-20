Listings subject to change; age restrictions and covers not listed may apply.

thursday

Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Fredericksburg Blues Society blues jam, 9 p.m., all ages.

Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.

friday

Colonial Tavern: Backwood Saints, 8 p.m., free.

The Rec Center, 213 William St.: Savage Remains, Zombie Mafia and The Goodbye Forevers, 8 p.m., free.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: True Soul, 9 p.m., 21+.

saturday

6 Bears & A Goat Brewing, 1140 International Pkwy.: Crazy X, 7:30 p.m., free.

Colonial Tavern: Sweethearts of America, 8 p.m.

Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jeff Davis Hwy.: Come Back Iris, 9:30 p.m., $12, 21+.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille: True Soul, 9 p.m., 21+.

sunday

The Groove Music Hall, 6501 Dominion Raceway Ave.: FireHouse with special guests, 4 p.m., $25.

The Rec Center: Open mic, 2 p.m., free.

Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.

monday

Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.

tuesday

Colonial Tavern: Morgan O’Connell and Friends, 9 p.m.

wednesday

Colonial Tavern: Brandon Snellings & Eddie Dickerson, 9 p.m.

Hard Times Cafe: Jammin’ with Jerry & Scenic Roots, 8 p.m., free, 21+.

The Rec Center: Open mic, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.

