thursday
Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Fredericksburg Jazz Collective, 9 p.m., free, all ages.
Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.
friday
Bull Cock and Swine, 2055 Jefferson Davis Hwy.: Southern Explosion Band, 8 p.m., free.
Buffalo Mo’s, 33 Wicomico Dr.: Most Savage Gentlemen, 9 p.m., free.
Colonial Tavern: Space Koi, 8 p.m., free.
Curitiba Art Cafe, 919 Caroline St.: The Beautiful Allusion Band, 8 p.m., free.
Fredericksburg Area Museum, Market Square downtown: Zachary Smith and the Dixie Power Trio (funk, jazz), 7 p.m., free.
Old House Vineyards, 18351 Corkys Ln., Culpeper: Dave Goodrich (acoustic soul, rock), 5 p.m., free.
The Rec Center, 213 William St.: Rapidan Ridge (bluegrass), 2 p.m., free.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: True Soul Band (rock, soul), 9 p.m., free, 21+.
saturday
6 Bears & A Goat Brewing, 1140 International Pkwy.: The Gunslingers, 7:30 p.m., free.
Colonial Tavern: Whiskey Revival, 8 p.m.
Curitiba Art Cafe: Shree (rock, pop, folk), 8 p.m., free.
The Groove Music Hall, 6501 Dominion Raceway Ave.: Zoso (Led Zeppelin tribute), 8 p.m., $15–$35.
Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jefferson Davis Hwy.: Red Light Romeo with Loxias, 9 p.m., $5–$10, 21+.
The Rec Center: Dee Calhoun, The Evergreen Sept and Alpha (rock), 8 p.m., $10.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille: True Soul Band, 9 p.m., $5, 21+.
sunday
The Rec Center, 213 William St.: Open mic with Charlie Hilderbrand, 2 p.m., free.
Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.
monday
Central Rappahannock Regional Library, 1201 Caroline St.: Music on the Steps with Southern Explosion, 7 p.m., free.
Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.
tuesday
Colonial Tavern: Pretty Gritty, 8 p.m., 21+.
Hard Times Cafe: Thunder on The Rise: Smokin’ Locals acoustic open mic, 6:30 p.m., free, 21+.
wednesday
Colonial Tavern: Colonial Seafood, 8 p.m., 21+.
The Rec Center: Open mic with Billy Nave, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.