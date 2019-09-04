Listings subject to change; age restrictions and covers not listed may apply.
thursdayColonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Beatles night with Acoustic Onion, 9 p.m., free, all ages.
Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.
fridayBuffalo Mo’s, 33 Wicomico Dr.: Acoustic Onion, 7 p.m., free.
Buffalo Wild Wings, 1638 Carl D. Silver Pkwy.: The Expression Session open mic, 9 p.m., free.
Colonial Tavern: Toad Head, 8 p.m., free.
Fredericksburg Area Museum, Market Square: Spanglish (Latin, dance), 7 p.m., free.
Highmark Brewery: Robert Keelin (country, rock, blues), 6:30 p.m., free.
Mark & Harrison Amphitheater, 5030 Gordon W. Shelton Blvd.: After Hours Concert Series: Joe Nichols and Rodney Atkins, 7 p.m. Friday. $30–$99.
Picker’s Supply, 902 Caroline St.: Eddie & Martha Adcock with Tom Gray and Akira Otsuka (bluegrass), 7:30 p.m., $20.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: On The Edge (dance, R&B), 9 p.m., free, 21+.
saturday6 Bears & A Goat Brewing, 1140 International Pkwy.: John Quaderer, 7:30 p.m., free.
Buffalo Mo’s: Jimi Smooth Band, 9:30 p.m., free.
Colonial Tavern: Adwella & The Uprising (reggae), 8 p.m.
Curitiba Art Cafe, 919 Caroline St.: Robert Keelin, 8 p.m., free.
Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jefferson Davis Hwy.: The Worx with The Jerry Wimmer Trio, 6:30 p.m., 21+.
Park Lane Tavern, 1 Towne Centre Blvd. Ste. 4100: Acoustic Onion, 9 p.m., free.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille: On The Edge, 9 p.m., $5, 21+.
Warrior Coffee, 35 Walpole St.: The Human Jukebox, 6:30 p.m., free.
sundayThe Rec Center, 213 William St.: Open mic with Charlie Hilderbrand, 2 p.m., free.
Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.
Tim’s Lake Anna, 200 Boardwalk Way, Mineral: Dave Goodrich, 3 p.m., free.
mondayColonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.
tuesdayColonial Tavern: The Beautiful Allusion, 8 p.m., 21+.
Hard Times Cafe: Thunder on The Rise: Smokin’ Locals acoustic open mic, 6:30 p.m., free, 21+.
Highmark Brewery: Songwriter showcase open mic with Ken Menks, 7 p.m., free.
wednesdayColonial Tavern: Colonial Seafood, 8 p.m., 21+.
The Rec Center: Open mic with Billy Nave, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.
