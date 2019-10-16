Listings subject to change; age restrictions and covers not listed may apply.

thursday

Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Bruce Middle Trio, 9 p.m., free, all ages.

Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jeff Davis Hwy.: Demun Jones with Long Cut, 9 p.m., $15, 21+.

Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.

friday

Colonial Tavern: Cory Dunn & The Roadhouse, 8 p.m., free.

Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jeff Davis Hwy.: Corey Smith, 9 p.m., $25, 21+.

Katora Coffee, 615 Caroline St.: The Expression Session open mic, 8:30 p.m., free.

La Petite Auberge, 311 William St.: Acoustic Onion (Beatles, rock), 8 p.m., free.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: On The Edge (pop, R&B), 9 p.m., free, 21+.

saturday

6 Bears & A Goat Brewing, 1140 International Pkwy.: Spike & Dorothy, 7:30 p.m., free.

Colonial Tavern: Jenna Kole Band, 8 p.m.

Hard Times Cafe: Sam Grow, 9:30 p.m., 21+.

Picker’s Supply (alley entrance), 902 Caroline St.: Vintage Guitar Tone Tasting with Larry Wexler and Troy Engle, 1:30 p.m.–9 p.m., $25–$35.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille: On The Edge, 9 p.m., $5, 21+.

Warrior Coffee, 35 Walpole St.: The Human Jukebox, 6:30 p.m., free.

sunday

The Rec Center, 213 William St.: Open mic, 2 p.m., free.

St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St.: Chamber Series with Pete and Laurie and John and Mary, 3 p.m., free.

Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.

UMW’s Dodd Auditorium, 1301 College Ave.: UMW Philharmonic Fiddlestix Family Concert and Instrument Petting Zoo, 3 p.m., free.

monday

Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.

tuesday

Colonial Tavern: Eddie Dickerson & Friends, 8 p.m., 21+.

Hard Times Cafe: Thunder on The Rise: Smokin’ Locals acoustic open mic, 6:30 p.m., free, 21+.

wednesday

Colonial Tavern: Ralph Gordon, 8 p.m., 21+.

Red, White, Bleu & Brew, 4201 Germanna Hwy.: Dave Goodrich and friends, 6 p.m.

The Rec Center: Open mic, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.

