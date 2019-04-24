Listings subject to change; age restrictions and covers not listed may apply.
thursday
Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Fredericksburg Blues Society electric blues jam, 8 p.m., free.
Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.
friday
Colonial Tavern: Hot Rod Rockers, 8 p.m., free.
Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jefferson Davis Hwy.: Black Stone Cherry with Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, 8 p.m., $25, 21+.
The Rec Center, 213 William St.: Under The Influence Duo (country, rockabilly), 8 p.m., free.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: True Soul Band (R&B, dance), 9 p.m., free, 21+.
University of Mary Washington, Dodd Auditorium, 1301 College Ave.: UMW Philharmonic with Nadja Salerno–Sonnenberg. Performing Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons.” 7:30 p.m. $20 and up. umwphilharmonic.com.
saturday
6 Bears & A Goat Brewery, 1140 International Pkwy.: Brook Yoder, 7:30 p.m., free.
Buffalo Mo’s, 33 Wicomico Dr.: Honkey Tonk, 10 p.m., free, 21+.
Colonial Tavern: Bobby Kyle & The Administrators, 9 p.m., 21+.
Highmark Brewery: Flower Moon Festival with Reckless Brigade and White Oak Ramblers, noon, free.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille: True Soul Band, 9 p.m., $5, 21+.
VFW Post 3103, 2701 Princess Anne St.: Nancy’s VFW Bluegrass Band, 5 p.m. Donations accepted.
sunday
The Rec Center: open mic with Charlie Hilderbrand, 2 p.m., free.
St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St.: Chamber Series with Beau Soir Ensemble, 3 p.m., free.
Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.
Tim’s Lake Anna, 200 Boardwalk Way, Mineral: Dave Goodrich, 3 p.m., free.
monday
Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.
tuesday
Colonial Tavern: Jon W. and Brandon S., 8 p.m., 21+.
Hard Times Cafe: Thunder on The Rise: Smokin’ Locals acoustic open mic, 6:30 p.m., free, 21+.
wednesday
The Rec Center: Open mic with Billy Nave, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille: Bittersweet Band, 7 p.m., free, 21+.