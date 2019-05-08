Listings subject to change; age restrictions and covers not listed may apply.
thursday
Buffalo Mo’s, 33 Wicomico Dr.: Michael Huntley, 6 p.m., free.
Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Fredericksburg Jazz Collective jazz jam, 8 p.m., free.
Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.
friday
Buffalo Mo’s: Panic for the Vibe, 9 p.m., free.
Colonial Tavern: Mandora, 8 p.m., free.
Lake Anna Winery, 5621 Courthouse Rd.: The Rogues (Celtic), 6 p.m., $12–$15.
The Rec Center, 213 William St.: Rapidan Ridge (bluegrass), 8 p.m., free.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: On The Edge (R&B, dance), 9 p.m., free, 21+.
saturday
6 Bears & A Goat Brewery, 1140 International Pkwy.: Freddie Music, 7:30 p.m., free.
Buffalo Mo’s: Spike & Dorothy, 10 p.m., free, 21+.
Colonial Tavern: Koolant Brown, 9 p.m., 21+.
The Rec Center: Wolf Legion, Kysmet, Nature Freak, Spiral Grave and Saint Diablo (metal), 8 p.m., $5.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille: On The Edge, 9 p.m., $5, 21+.
Strangeways Brewing, 350 Lansdowne Rd.: Southern Explosion Band (country, rock), 7 p.m., free.
sunday
The Rec Center: open mic with Charlie Hilderbrand, 2 p.m., free.
Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.
monday
Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.
tuesday
Colonial Tavern: Austin Crow, 8 p.m., 21+.
Hard Times Cafe: Thunder on The Rise: Smokin’ Locals acoustic open mic, 6:30 p.m., free, 21+.
Highmark Brewery: Songwriters Showcase open mic, 7 p.m., free.
Trinity Episcopal Church, 825 College Ave: Chamber Music Festival featuring works by Bach, Rossini and Tchaikovsky, 7 p.m., $25–$30, students free.
wednesday
Colonial Tavern: Jay & Jenna, 8 p.m., 21+.
Dougherty’s Tavern, 2055 Jefferson Davis Hwy.: Rivertown Bandits open jam, 6:30 p.m., free.
The Rec Center: Open mic with Billy Nave, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille: Bittersweet Band, 6:30 p.m., $5, 21+.