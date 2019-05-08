Listings subject to change; age restrictions and covers not listed may apply.

thursday

Buffalo Mo’s, 33 Wicomico Dr.: Michael Huntley, 6 p.m., free.

Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Fredericksburg Jazz Collective jazz jam, 8 p.m., free.

Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.

friday

Buffalo Mo’s: Panic for the Vibe, 9 p.m., free.

Colonial Tavern: Mandora, 8 p.m., free.

Lake Anna Winery, 5621 Courthouse Rd.: The Rogues (Celtic), 6 p.m., $12–$15.

The Rec Center, 213 William St.: Rapidan Ridge (bluegrass), 8 p.m., free.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: On The Edge (R&B, dance), 9 p.m., free, 21+.

saturday

6 Bears & A Goat Brewery, 1140 International Pkwy.: Freddie Music, 7:30 p.m., free.

Buffalo Mo’s: Spike & Dorothy, 10 p.m., free, 21+.

Colonial Tavern: Koolant Brown, 9 p.m., 21+.

The Rec Center: Wolf Legion, Kysmet, Nature Freak, Spiral Grave and Saint Diablo (metal), 8 p.m., $5.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille: On The Edge, 9 p.m., $5, 21+.

Strangeways Brewing, 350 Lansdowne Rd.: Southern Explosion Band (country, rock), 7 p.m., free.

sunday

The Rec Center: open mic with Charlie Hilderbrand, 2 p.m., free.

Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.

monday

Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.

tuesday

Colonial Tavern: Austin Crow, 8 p.m., 21+.

Hard Times Cafe: Thunder on The Rise: Smokin’ Locals acoustic open mic, 6:30 p.m., free, 21+.

Highmark Brewery: Songwriters Showcase open mic, 7 p.m., free.

Trinity Episcopal Church, 825 College Ave: Chamber Music Festival featuring works by Bach, Rossini and Tchaikovsky, 7 p.m., $25–$30, students free.

wednesday

Colonial Tavern: Jay & Jenna, 8 p.m., 21+.

Dougherty’s Tavern, 2055 Jefferson Davis Hwy.: Rivertown Bandits open jam, 6:30 p.m., free.

The Rec Center: Open mic with Billy Nave, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille: Bittersweet Band, 6:30 p.m., $5, 21+.

Tags

Load comments