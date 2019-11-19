Davisson Brothers

The Davisson Brothers Band returns to Hard Times Cafe this Saturday with Scott Kurt and Memphis 59.

 DREAMLINED ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Listings subject to change; age restrictions and covers not listed may apply.

thursday

Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Bruce Middle Trio, 9 p.m., free, all ages.

Curitiba Art Cafe, 919 Caroline St.: Open mic, 8 p.m., free.

Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.

friday

6 Bears & A Goat Brewing, 1140 International Pkwy.: Island Gerry, 7:30 p.m., free.

Colonial Tavern: Ask Fred, 8 p.m., free.

Curitiba Art Cafe: Paul Blackburn, 8 p.m., free.

Old House Brewing, 18351 Corkys Ln., Culpeper: Dave Goodrich, 5 p.m.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: The Real Deal, 9 p.m., 21+.

saturday

6 Bears & A Goat Brewing: Razor Hill (folk), 7:30 p.m., free.

Callie Opie’s Orchard, 4533 Zachary Taylor Hwy., Mineral: Dave Goodrich, 7 p.m.

Colonial Tavern: Ashleigh & Friends, 8 p.m.

Curitiba Art Cafe: Laurie Rose Griffith and Pete Mealy, 8 p.m., free.

Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jeff Davis Hwy.: The Davisson Brothers Band with Scott Kurt & Memphis 59, 9 p.m., 21+.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille: The Real Deal, 9 p.m., 21+.

Warrior Coffee, 35 Walpole St.: The Human Jukebox, 6:30 p.m., free.

sunday

The Rec Center, 213 William St.: Open mic, 2 p.m., free.

Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.

monday

Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.

Curitiba Art Cafe: Thomas and the Fun Bunch, 6 p.m., free.

tuesday

Colonial Tavern: Brook Yoder, 8 p.m., 21+.

Hard Times Cafe: Thunder on The Rise: Smokin’ Locals acoustic open mic, 6:30 p.m., free, 21+.

wednesday

Colonial Tavern: Ric Flair Gun, 8 p.m., 21+.

The Rec Center: Open mic, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.

