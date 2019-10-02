Listings subject to change; age restrictions and covers not listed may apply.

thursday

Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Beatles night with Acoustic Onion, 9 p.m., free, all ages.

Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.

fridayColonial Tavern: Caroline Ayers Duo, 8 p.m., free.

Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jeff Davis Hwy.: All American with The 81 Run, 9 p.m., 21+.

Old House Brewing, 18351 Corkys Ln.: Dave Goodrich, 5 p.m.

The Rec Center, 213 William St.: Under the Influence, 8 p.m., free.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: Wicked Jezebel (rock, disco, Motown), 9 p.m., free, 21+.

saturday6 Bears & A Goat Brewing, 1140 International Pkwy.: Tim Campbell and the Tropical Attitudes, 7:30 p.m., free.

Celebrate After Hours, 5030 Gordon W. Shelton Blvd.: WFLS Fest with Diamond Rio and The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, 7 p.m., $20–$79.

Colonial Tavern: Frankenfut, 8 p.m.

Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave.: Porktoberfeast with The Wellions, Caroline Ayers and Shelby Lynn, noon–5 p.m., $15.

The Rec Center: James Ford, 8 p.m., free.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille: Wicked Jezebel, 9 p.m., $5, 21+.

Warrior Coffee, 35 Walpole St.: The Human Jukebox, 6:30 p.m., free.

sundayThe Rec Center: Open mic with Charlie Hilderbrand, 2 p.m., free.

Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.

mondayColonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.

Curitiba Art Cafe, 919 Caroline St.: Dangerous Kitchen Band (jazz), 8 p.m., free.

tuesdayColonial Tavern: Austin Crow Duo, 8 p.m., 21+.

Hard Times Cafe: Thunder on The Rise: Smokin’ Locals acoustic open mic, 6:30 p.m., free, 21+.

Highmark Brewery: Songwriter showcase open mic with Ken Menks, 7 p.m., free.

wednesdayColonial Tavern: Colonial Seafood, 8 p.m., 21+.

Red, White, Bleu & Brew, 4201 Germanna Hwy.: Dave Goodrich and friends, 6 p.m.

The Rec Center: Open mic with Billy Nave, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.

Tags

Load comments