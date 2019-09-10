Listings subject to change; age restrictions and covers not listed may apply.
thursday
Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Fredericskburg Jazz Collective open jam with Harry Wilson, 9 p.m., free, all ages.
Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.
friday
Buffalo Mo’s, 33 Wicomico Dr.: 215 Band, 7 p.m., free.
Colonial Tavern: Ted & Company, 8 p.m., free.
Fredericksburg Area Museum, Market Square: Randy McAllister and the Scrappiest Band in the Motherland (blues), 7 p.m., free.
Marks & Harrison Amphitheater, 5030 Gordon W. Shelton Blvd.: After Hours Concert Series: Cole Swindell (country), 7 p.m. Friday. $30–$99.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: Jimi Smooth Band (soul, pop), 9 p.m., free, 21+.
saturday
6 Bears & A Goat Brewing, 1140 International Pkwy.: Oktoberfest with Nick Ian & The Machine, Homegrown and Madie Paige Music, 11 a.m.–11 p.m., free.
Buffalo Mo’s: The Wavos, 9:30 p.m., free.
Colonial Beach Town Hill, Washington St.: Northern Neck Beach Music Festival with Feature Attraction Band, The Rhondels and The Embers, 11 a.m.–8 p.m., $35.
Colonial Tavern: Ashleigh & Friends (rock, blues), 8 p.m.
Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jefferson Davis Hwy.: Davisson Brothers Band with James Handy Band, 8:30 p.m., 21+.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille: Jimi Smooth Band, 9 p.m., $5, 21+.
Warrior Coffee, 35 Walpole St.: The Human Jukebox, 6:30 p.m., free.
sunday
The Rec Center, 213 William St.: Open mic with Charlie Hilderbrand, 2 p.m., free.
St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St.: Chamber Series with Washington’s Camerata, 3 p.m., free.
Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.
monday
Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.
tuesday
Colonial Tavern: James Ford & Justin Hubbard, 8 p.m., 21+.
Hard Times Cafe: Thunder on The Rise: Smokin’ Locals acoustic open mic, 6:30 p.m., free, 21+.
wednesday
Colonial Tavern: Jay & Jenna, 8 p.m., 21+.
The Rec Center: Open mic with Billy Nave, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.
