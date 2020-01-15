Listings subject to change; age restrictions and covers not listed may apply.
thursday
Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Bruce Middle Trio, 9 p.m., all ages.
Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jeff Davis Hwy.: Sam Grow with Radio Romance, 9 p.m., $12, 21+.
Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.
friday
Colonial Tavern: Gary Lekas & The Flipside, 8 p.m., free.
Curitiba Art Cafe, 919 Caroline St.: Bob Gramann, 8 p.m., free.
Hard Times Cafe: The Worx with The Jerry Wimmer Show, 6 p.m., 21+.
La Petite Auberge, 311 William St.: Acoustic Onion, 8 p.m., free.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: Wicked Jezabel, 9 p.m., 21+.
saturday
6 Bears & A Goat Brewing, 1140 International Pkwy.: Shannon Peterson, 7:30 p.m., free.
Colonial Tavern: Ric Flair Gun, 8 p.m.
Curitiba Art Cafe, 919 Caroline St.: Dave Goodrich, 8 p.m., free.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille: Wicked Jezabel, 9 p.m., 21+.
sunday
The Rec Center, 213 William St.: Open mic, 2 p.m., free.
St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St.: flute and cello duo Terra Voce, 3 p.m., free.
Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.
monday
Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.
tuesday
Colonial Tavern: Adrienne & Enya, 9 p.m.
wednesday
Colonial Tavern: Ralph Gordon Group, 9 p.m.
Hard Times Cafe: Jammin’ with Jerry & Enya Agerholm, 8 p.m., free, 21+.
The Rec Center: Open mic, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.