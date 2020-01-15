Listings subject to change; age restrictions and covers not listed may apply.

thursday

Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Bruce Middle Trio, 9 p.m., all ages.

Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jeff Davis Hwy.: Sam Grow with Radio Romance, 9 p.m., $12, 21+.

Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.

friday

Colonial Tavern: Gary Lekas & The Flipside, 8 p.m., free.

Curitiba Art Cafe, 919 Caroline St.: Bob Gramann, 8 p.m., free.

Hard Times Cafe: The Worx with The Jerry Wimmer Show, 6 p.m., 21+.

La Petite Auberge, 311 William St.: Acoustic Onion, 8 p.m., free.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: Wicked Jezabel, 9 p.m., 21+.

saturday

6 Bears & A Goat Brewing, 1140 International Pkwy.: Shannon Peterson, 7:30 p.m., free.

Colonial Tavern: Ric Flair Gun, 8 p.m.

Curitiba Art Cafe, 919 Caroline St.: Dave Goodrich, 8 p.m., free.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille: Wicked Jezabel, 9 p.m., 21+.

sunday

The Rec Center, 213 William St.: Open mic, 2 p.m., free.

St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St.: flute and cello duo Terra Voce, 3 p.m., free.

Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.

monday

Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.

tuesday

Colonial Tavern: Adrienne & Enya, 9 p.m.

wednesday

Colonial Tavern: Ralph Gordon Group, 9 p.m.

Hard Times Cafe: Jammin’ with Jerry & Enya Agerholm, 8 p.m., free, 21+.

The Rec Center: Open mic, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.

Tags

Load comments