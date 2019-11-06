Listings subject to change; age restrictions and covers not listed may apply.

thursday

Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Beatles night with Acoustic Onion, 9 p.m., free, all ages.

Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.

friday

Buffalo Mo’s, 33 Wicomico Dr.: Beatles night with Acoustic Onion, 8 p.m., free.

Colonial Tavern: Mandorla, 8 p.m., free.

Grace Church, 1141 Heatherstone Dr.: Jordan Feliz and Hannah Kerr, 7 p.m., $20–$40.

Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jeff Davis Hwy.: Goodman Fiske, 9:30 p.m., 21+.

Old House Vineyards, 18351 Corkys Ln. Culpeper: Dave Goodrich, 5 p.m., free.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: Left Turn Right (soul, R&B), 9 p.m., 21+.

saturday

6 Bears & A Goat Brewing, 1140 International Pkwy.: Acoustic Onion, 7:30 p.m., free.

Colonial Tavern: Bobby Kyle & The Administers, 8 p.m.

The Groove Music Hall, 6501 Dominion Raceway Ave.: Cash Unchained (Johnny Cash tribute), 7 p.m., $15–$25.

Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jeff Davis Hwy.: Radio Romance with Big Rob & Etc., 9 p.m., 21+.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille: Left Turn Right, 9 p.m., 21+.

Warrior Coffee, 35 Walpole St.: The Human Jukebox, 6:30 p.m., free.

sunday

The Rec Center, 213 William St.: Open mic, 2 p.m., free.

Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.

monday

Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.

tuesday

Colonial Tavern: Backwood Saints, 8 p.m., 21+.

Hard Times Cafe: Thunder on The Rise: Smokin’ Locals acoustic open mic, 6:30 p.m., free, 21+.

Highmark Brewery: Songwriters Showcase with Ken Menks, 7 p.m., free.

wednesday

Colonial Tavern: Colonial Seafood, 8 p.m., 21+.

Red, White, Bleu & Brew, 4201 Germanna Hwy.: Dave Goodrich & Friends, 6 p.m.

The Rec Center: Open mic, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.

thursday

Hard Times Cafe: Terri Clark, 8:30 p.m. $30, 21+.

