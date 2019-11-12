Listings subject to change; age restrictions and covers not listed may apply.

thursday

Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Fredericksburg Jazz Collective, 9 p.m., free, all ages.

Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jeff Davis Hwy.: Terri Clarke (country) with Sam Grow, 9:30 p.m., $30, 21+.

Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.

friday

Colonial Tavern: Wheels & The Legman, 8 p.m., free.

Home Team Grill, 1109 Jeff Davis Hwy.: Fall Line (bluegrass), 7 p.m., free.

Katora Coffee, 615 Caroline St.: The Expression Session open mic, 8:30 p.m., free.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: On the Edge (R&B, dance), 9 p.m., 21+.

saturday

6 Bears & A Goat Brewing, 1140 International Pkwy.: Ashleigh Chevalier, 7:30 p.m., free

Colonial Tavern: Unity 3, 8 p.m.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St.: Benefit for Friends of the Rappahannock with Hazel Run (bluegrass, folk), 7:30 p.m., $25–$50.

The Groove Music Hall, 6501 Dominion Raceway Ave.: Nappy Roots (hip-hop), 7 p.m., $20–$25.

Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jeff Davis Hwy.: Delta Spur with Homegrown, 9 p.m., 21+.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille: On the Edge, 9 p.m., 21+.

Warrior Coffee, 35 Walpole St.: The Human Jukebox, 6:30 p.m., free.

sunday

The Rec Center, 213 William St.: Open mic, 2 p.m., free.

St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St.: St. George Chamber Orchestra conducted by James Kazik, 3 p.m., free.

Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.

monday

Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.

tuesday

Colonial Tavern: Matthew O’Donnell, 8 p.m., 21+.

Hard Times Cafe: Thunder on The Rise: Smokin’ Locals acoustic open mic, 6:30 p.m., free, 21+.

wednesday

Colonial Tavern: Jay & Jenna Kole, 8 p.m., 21+.

The Rec Center: Open mic, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.

