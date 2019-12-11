Listings subject to change; age restrictions and covers not listed may apply.

thursday

Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Fredericksburg Jazz Collective, 9 p.m., free, all ages.

Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.

friday

Colonial Tavern: Laurie Rose Griffith & Peter Mealy, 8 p.m., free.

Old House Vineyards, 18351 Corkys Ln., Culpeper: Dave Goodrich, 5 p.m., free.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: NuCorp, 9 p.m., 21+.

saturday

6 Bears & A Goat Brewing, 1140 International Pkwy.: Nick Ian & The Machine, 7:30 p.m., free.

Colonial Tavern: Bunker Hill Band, 8 p.m.

The Groove Music Hall, 6501 Dominion Raceway Ave.: Big Smo, 7 p.m., $20–$70.

National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jeff Davis Hwy.: Holiday Concert with The President’s Own U.S. Marine Band, 7:30 p.m., free.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille: NuCorp, 9 p.m., 21+.

Warrior Coffee, 35 Walpole St.: The Human Jukebox, 6:30 p.m., free.

sunday

The Rec Center, 213 William St.: Open mic, 2 p.m., free.

St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St.: Chamber series with choirs and instrumental ensembles, 3 p.m., free.

Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.

monday

Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.

tuesday

Colonial Tavern: Mark V. and Chase G., 8 p.m., 21+.

Hard Times Cafe: Thunder on The Rise: Smokin’ Locals acoustic open mic, 6:30 p.m., free, 21+.

wednesday

Colonial Tavern: Jay & Jenna, 8 p.m., 21+.

The Rec Center: Open mic, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.

