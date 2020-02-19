Listings subject to change; age restrictions and covers not listed may apply.

thursday

Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Bruce Middle Trio, 9 p.m., all ages.

Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.

friday

Colonial Tavern: Scenic Roots, 8 p.m., free.

Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jeff Davis Hwy.: Jimmie Allen, 9:30 p.m., $25, 21+.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: NuCorp, 9 p.m., $5, 21+.

saturday

6 Bears & A Goat Brewing, 1140 International Pkwy.: JD Roberts, 7:30 p.m., free.

Colonial Tavern: Elby Brass, 8 p.m.

Hard Times Cafe: Triology, 9:30 p.m., 21+.

Lake Anna Winery, 5621 Courthouse Rd.: Haze & Dacey, 1 p.m., free.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille: NuCorp, 9 p.m., $5, 21+.

sunday

National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jeff Davis Hwy., Triangle: President’s Own Marine Band tribute to the 75th anniversary of the flag raising at Iwo Jima, 2 p.m., free.

The Rec Center: Open mic, 2 p.m., free.

Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.

monday

Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.

Tuesday

Colonial Tavern: Brook Yoder, 8 p.m., 21+.

wednesday

Colonial Tavern: Ralph Gordon Group, 8 p.m., 21+.

Hard Times Cafe: Jammin’ with Jerry, 8 p.m., free, 21+.

The Rec Center: Open mic, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.

