thursday
Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Fredericksburg Jazz Collective jazz jam, 9 p.m., free, all ages.
Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.
National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Triangle: U.S. Navy Band Commodores, 7 p.m., free.
friday
Buffalo Mo’s, 33 Wicomico Dr.: Shannon Peterson, 8:30 p.m., free.
Colonial Tavern: Swamp Trash (rock), 8 p.m., free.
Fredericksburg Area Museum, Market Square downtown: 44 Diesel (rock, reggae), 7 p.m., free.
Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jefferson Davis Hwy.: The Worx with The Jerry Wimmer Trio, 6:30 p.m., 21+.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: The Real Deal (R&B, funk and soul), 9 p.m., free, 21+.
saturday
6 Bears & a Goat Brewery, 1140 International Pkwy.: Nick Ian & The Machine (rock, pop), 7:30 p.m., free, all ages.
Colonial Tavern: Third Stream Giants, 8 p.m.
Curitiba Art Cafe, 919 Caroline St.: Potomac River Trio (swing, jazz), 8 p.m., free.
Kings Dominion, 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell: Joyfest featuring The Mann Family, Tasha Cobb Leonard, Travis Greene, Jonathan McReynolds, Koryn Hawthorne, Kymberli Joye, Mr. Talkbox and Egypt Speaks, 1 p.m., $34–$61.
Riverside Center, 95 Riverside Pkwy.: Cabaret Night with Riverside performers singing their favorite show tunes, 7:30 p.m., $15.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille: The Real Deal, 9 p.m., $5, 21+.
sunday
Curitiba Art Cafe: Max (rock, pop), 6 p.m., free.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: Stafford Regional Choral Society Patriotic Concert, 2 p.m., free.
The Rec Center: Open mic with Charlie Hilderbrand, 2 p.m., free.
Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.
monday
Central Rappahannock Regional Library, 1201 Caroline St.: Music on the Steps with Cinema Hearts, 7 p.m., free.
Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.
Trinity Episcopal Church, 825 College Ave.: The UMW Philharmonic’s FredBrass Concert Series with Amy McCabe on trumpet, 7:30 p.m.
tuesday
Colonial Tavern: Bartman Acoustic, 8 p.m., 21+.
Hard Times Cafe: Thunder on The Rise: Smokin’ Locals acoustic open mic, 6:30 p.m., free, 21+.
Trinity Episcopal Church: The UMW Philharmonic’s FredBrass Concert Series with Peter Ellefson on trombone, 7:30 p.m.
wednesday
Colonial Tavern: Jay & Jenna, 8 p.m., 21+.
The Rec Center: Open mic with Billy Nave, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.