Listings subject to change; age restrictions and covers not listed may apply.
thursday
Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Beatles night with Acoustic Onion, 8 p.m., free.
Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.
friday
Buffalo Mo’s, 33 Wicomico Dr.: Wavos (rock, new wave), 10 p.m.
Colonial Tavern: Squid Inc., 8 p.m., free.
Fredericksburg Area Museum, Market Square downtown: Elby Brass, 7 p.m., free.
Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jefferson Davis Hwy.: Decades with Groovalicious, Keeton and Red Light Romeo, 9 p.m., 21+.
The Rec Center, 213 William St.: Reckless Brigade (bluegrass), 8 p.m., free.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: Left Turn Right (Motown, R&B), 9 p.m., free, 21+.
saturday
Colonial Tavern: Honky tonk night with Jon Wiley, 8 p.m., free.
Celebrate Virginia After Hours, 5030 Gordon W. Shelton Blvd.: Tesla, 7 p.m., $25–$79.
Hard Times Cafe: Homegrown (southern rock, Hank Williams Jr.), 9:30 p.m., 21+.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille: Left Turn Right, 9 p.m., $5, 21+.
Tapa Rio, 1101 Sophia St.: Potomac River Dixieland Trio (early vintage jazz), 6:30-9:30 p.m.
sunday
The Rec Center: open mic with Charlie Hilderbrand, 2 p.m., free.
Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.
monday
Central Rappahannock Regional Library, 1201 Caroline St.: Music on the Steps: The Dangerous Kitchen, 7 p.m., free.
Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.
tuesday
Colonial Tavern: Aidan Williams, 8 p.m., 21+.
Hard Times Cafe: Thunder on The Rise: Smokin’ Locals acoustic open mic, 6:30 p.m., free, 21+.
Hurkamp Park, 500 William St.: Picnic in the Park with Wil Gravatt & Jimbo Byram, 11:30 a.m., free.
wednesday
Colonial Tavern: Skin & Bone, 8 p.m., 21+.
Dougherty’s Tavern, 2055 Jefferson Davis Hwy.: Rivertown Bandits open jam, 6:30 p.m., free.
The Groove Music Hall, 6501 Dominion Raceway Ave.: Struggle Jennings (country, hip-hop), 8 p.m., $20–$75.
The Rec Center: Open mic with Billy Nave, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.