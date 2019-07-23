Listings subject to change; age restrictions and covers not listed may apply.
thursday
Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Fredericksburg Blues Society open jam, 9 p.m., free, all ages.
Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jefferson Davis Hwy.: Blacktop Mojo and Lullwater, 6 p.m., 21+.
Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.
National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy.: U.S. Army Band Downrange, 7 p.m., free.
friday
Buffalo Mo’s, 33 Wicomico Dr.: Jimi Smooth, 6 p.m., free.
Colonial Tavern: Mama’s Black Sheep, 8 p.m., free.
Fredericksburg Area Museum, Market Square downtown: VaMos (Latin rock), 7 p.m., free.
Hard Times Cafe: Rally for Rich with Scott Kurt & Memphis 59, Whiskey Revival and Shannon Peterson, 6:30 p.m., 21+.
Old House Vineyards, 18351 Corkys Ln., Culpeper: Dave Goodrich, 5 p.m.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: Wicked Jezebel (rock, Motown), 9 p.m., free, 21+.
saturday
6 Bears & a Goat Brewery, 1140 International Pkwy.: Acoustic Onion (Beatles, rock), 7:30 p.m., free, all ages.
Buffalo Mo’s: Unchained, 9 p.m., free.
Colonial Tavern: Ralph Gordon & The Handsomes, 8 p.m.
The Groove Music Hall, 6501 Raveway Ave.: Mr. B’s presents Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder with The Lonesome River Band (bluegrass), 3 p.m., $40–$95.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille: Wicked Jezebel, 9 p.m., $5, 21+.
sunday
The Groove Music Hall: Odyssey Road (Journey tribute), 7 p.m., $20–$30.
The Rec Center, 213 William St.: Open mic with Charlie Hilderbrand, 2 p.m., free.
Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.
monday
Central Rappahannock Regional Library, 1201 Caroline St.: Music on the Steps with Don Brown’s Soul Experience, 7 p.m., free.
Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.
tuesday
Colonial Tavern: Mark, Caroline & Josh, 8 p.m., 21+.
Hard Times Cafe: Thunder on The Rise: Smokin’ Locals acoustic open mic, 6:30 p.m., free, 21+.
wednesday
Colonial Tavern: Jay & Jenna, 8 p.m., 21+.
The Rec Center: Open mic with Billy Nave, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.
Red, White Bleu & Brew, 4207 Germanna Hwy.: Dave Goodrich, 6 p.m.