Listings subject to change; age restrictions and covers not listed may apply.
thursday
Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Bruce Middle Trio, 9 p.m., free, all ages.
Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.
friday
Buffalo Mo’s, 33 Wicomico Dr.: Hot Rod Rockers, 9:30 p.m., free.
Colonial Tavern: Harry Wilson Trio, 8 p.m., free.
Fredericksburg Area Museum, Market Square: Riptide (rock), 7 p.m., free.
La Petite Auberge, 311 William St.: Acoustic Onion (Beatles, rock), 8 p.m., free.
The Rec Center, 213 William St.: Point of Impact (rock), 8 p.m., free.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: Nu Corp (soul, R&B), 9 p.m., $10, 21+.
saturday
6 Bears & A Goat Brewing, 1140 International Pkwy.: Cabin Creek Duo, 7:30 p.m., free.
Buffalo Mo’s: Marc Allred, 9:30 p.m., free.
Colonial Tavern: The Wavos, 8 p.m.
Hospitality House, 2801 Plank Rd.: Harlem Renaissance with a Touch of Jazz with Gridloc Band, 6 p.m., $65.
The Rec Center: Shanghai Theater, Hostile Mind and Han Gan (punk), 8 p.m., free.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille: Nu Corp, 9 p.m., $20, 21+.
Warrior Coffee, 35 Walpole St.: The Human Jukebox, 6:30 p.m., free.
sunday
The Rec Center: Open mic with Charlie Hilderbrand, 2 p.m., free.
Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.
monday
Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.
tuesday
Colonial Tavern: Shree, 8 p.m., 21+.
Hard Times Cafe: Thunder on The Rise: Smokin’ Locals acoustic open mic, 6:30 p.m., free, 21+.
wednesday
Colonial Tavern: Cori Blanch, 8 p.m., 21+.
The Rec Center: Open mic with Billy Nave, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.