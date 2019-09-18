Listings subject to change; age restrictions and covers not listed may apply.

thursday

Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Bruce Middle Trio, 9 p.m., free, all ages.

Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.

friday

Buffalo Mo’s, 33 Wicomico Dr.: Hot Rod Rockers, 9:30 p.m., free.

Colonial Tavern: Harry Wilson Trio, 8 p.m., free.

Fredericksburg Area Museum, Market Square: Riptide (rock), 7 p.m., free.

La Petite Auberge, 311 William St.: Acoustic Onion (Beatles, rock), 8 p.m., free.

The Rec Center, 213 William St.: Point of Impact (rock), 8 p.m., free.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: Nu Corp (soul, R&B), 9 p.m., $10, 21+.

saturday

6 Bears & A Goat Brewing, 1140 International Pkwy.: Cabin Creek Duo, 7:30 p.m., free.

Buffalo Mo’s: Marc Allred, 9:30 p.m., free.

Colonial Tavern: The Wavos, 8 p.m.

Hospitality House, 2801 Plank Rd.: Harlem Renaissance with a Touch of Jazz with Gridloc Band, 6 p.m., $65.

The Rec Center: Shanghai Theater, Hostile Mind and Han Gan (punk), 8 p.m., free.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille: Nu Corp, 9 p.m., $20, 21+.

Warrior Coffee, 35 Walpole St.: The Human Jukebox, 6:30 p.m., free.

sunday

The Rec Center: Open mic with Charlie Hilderbrand, 2 p.m., free.

Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.

monday

Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.

tuesday

Colonial Tavern: Shree, 8 p.m., 21+.

Hard Times Cafe: Thunder on The Rise: Smokin’ Locals acoustic open mic, 6:30 p.m., free, 21+.

wednesday

Colonial Tavern: Cori Blanch, 8 p.m., 21+.

The Rec Center: Open mic with Billy Nave, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.

