thursday
Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Bruce Middle Trio (jazz, rock), 8 p.m., free.
Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.
Kings Dominion, 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell: KingsFest with Bethel Music, Zac Williams, We Are Messengers, Unspoken, 4 p.m., $61–$104.
friday
ArtsLIVE! Summer Solstice Soirée, 1305 Sophia St.Christian Renault and Peter Mealy & Laurie Rose Griffith (jazz, folk, rock), 7 p.m., $60. artsLIVEva.org.
Colonial Tavern: Low Voltage, 8 p.m., free.
Fredericksburg Area Museum, Market Square downtown: Bruce Middle Trio, 7 p.m., free.
Kings Dominion: KingsFest with Toby Mac, John Crist, Jordan Feliz and Micah Tyler 3 p.m., $61–$104.
La Petite Auberge, 311 William St.: Acoustic Onion (Beatles, rock), 8 p.m., free.
Paddy’s Steakhouse, 9 Center St., Stafford: Southern Explosion Band (country, Southern rock), 8 p.m., free.
The Rec Center, 213 William St.: Big Rob (rock, country), 8 p.m., free.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: The Effectz, 9 p.m., 21+.
saturday
6 Bears & a Goat Brewery, 1140 International Pkwy.: Marc Allred, 7:30 p.m., free.
Colonial Tavern: Ric Flair Gun, 8 p.m.
The Groove Music Hall, 6501 Dominion Raceway Ave.: Blackfoot (Southern rock), 7 p.m., $15–$60.
Kings Dominion: KingsFest with For King & Country, Crowder, Building 429 and Burlap to Cashmere 3 p.m., $61–$104.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille: The Effectz, 9 p.m., 21+.
Wilderness Vineyards, 11109 Plank Rd.: Acoustic Onion, 5 p.m., free.
sunday
The Rec Center: Open mic with Charlie Hilderbrand, 2 p.m., free.
Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.
Tim’s Lake Anna, 200 Boardwalk Way, Mineral: Dave Goodrich, 3 p.m., free.
monday
Central Rappahannock Regional Library, 1201 Caroline St.: Music on the Steps with Laurie Rose Griffith & Peter Mealy, 7 p.m., free.
Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.
tuesday
Colonial Tavern: Steven Bruce Duo, 8 p.m., 21+.
Hard Times Cafe: Thunder on The Rise: Smokin’ Locals acoustic open mic, 6:30 p.m., free, 21+.
Hurkamp Park, 500 William St.: Picnic in the Park with Karen Jonas, 11:30 a.m., free.
wednesday
Colonial Tavern: Ralph Gordon Group, 8 p.m., 21+.
Dougherty’s Tavern, 2055 Jefferson Davis Hwy.: Rivertown Bandits open jam, 6:30 p.m., free.
The Rec Center: Open mic with Billy Nave, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.