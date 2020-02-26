Listings subject to change; age restrictions and covers not listed may apply.

thursday

Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Fredericksburg Blues Society open jam, 9 p.m., all ages.

Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.

The Kenmore Inn, 1200 Princess Anne St.: Dangerous Kitchen, 7:30 p.m. Reservations recommended.

friday

Colonial Tavern: Just Wanna Play, 8 p.m., free.

KC’s Music Alley, 1917 Princess Anne St.: St. Diablo, Rising Revolution, Chain Letter Curse, Kysmet and Duro, 8 p.m., $10.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: True Soul, 9 p.m., free, 21+.

saturday

6 Bears & A Goat Brewing, 1140 International Pkwy.: Cabin Creek, 7:30 p.m., free.

Colonial Tavern: Whiskey Revival, 8 p.m.

Grass Rootes, 195 E. Davis St., Culpeper: Jon Carroll, 8 p.m., $25.

Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jeff Davis Hwy.: Delta Spur, 9 p.m., $25, 21+.

Park Lane Tavern, 1 Towne Centre Blvd., Ste. 400: Acoustic Onion, 9 p.m., free.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille: True Soul, 9 p.m., $5, 21+.

sunday

The Rec Center: Open mic, 2 p.m., free.

Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.

monday

Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.

wednesday

Hard Times Cafe: Jammin’ with Jerry, 8 p.m., free, 21+.

The Rec Center: Open mic, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.

