thursday
Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Bruce Middle Trio (jazz), 9 p.m., free, all ages.
Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.
friday
Buffalo Mo’s, 33 Wicomico Dr.: Ashleigh Chevalier, 9 p.m., free.
Colonial Tavern: Fallout, 8 p.m., free.
Curitiba Art Cafe, 919 Caroline St.: John and Mary Vreeland (rock, jazz, pop), 8 p.m., free.
Fredericksburg Area Museum, Market Square downtown: The Whiskey Rebellion (country, bluegrass), 7 p.m., free.
Home Team Grill, 1109 Jefferson Davis Hwy.: Fall Line (bluegrass, rock), 8 p.m., free.
Katora Coffee, 615 Caroline St.: Mini sessions open mic, 8:30 p.m., free.
The Rec Center, 213 William St.: Under the Influence (playing Elvis), 8 p.m., free.
Red White Bleu & Brew, 4207 Germann Hwy.: Dave Goodrich 3D Trio (rock, blues, soul), 8 p.m.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: X-Factor (R&B, funk), 9 p.m., free, 21+.
saturday
6 Bears & A Goat Brewing, 1140 International Pkwy.: Big Rob, 7:30 p.m., free.
After Hours Concert Series, 5030 Gordon W. Shelton Blvd.: 38 Special (classic rock), $30–$99.
Buffalo Mo’s.: Flipside, 9 p.m., free.
Colonial Tavern: Whiskey Revival, 8 p.m.
Curitiba Art Cafe: Peter Mealy & Laurie Rose Griffith (rock, pop, folk), 8 p.m., free.
Fredericksburg Porchfest, 800-900 blocks of Caroline Street: Belles and Beaux, Soulegacy, Big Daddy Shag, Tony Fauntleroy, Hazel Run, Karen Jonas, The Harry Wilson Quartet, The McTell Brothers, Laurie Rose Griffith and Peter Mealy, Kings of the Wild Things, John and Mary Vreeland, Spanglish, Fairview Baptist Praise Team and Praise Band, The Acoustic Onion. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., free.
Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jefferson Davis Hwy.: Sam Grow with Jerry Wade Band, 9:30 p.m., $14, 21+.
The Rec Center: Torino Death Ride, Vulcanite, Genosha and Ain’t No Mountain High Enough (punk, metal), 8 p.m., $5.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille: X-Factor, 9 p.m., $5, 21+.
Warrior Coffee, Walpole St. and Rt. 630: Sabin, 6:30 p.m., free.
sunday
The Rec Center, 213 William St.: Open mic with Charlie Hilderbrand, 2 p.m., free.
Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.
Wilderness Run Vineyards, 11109 Plank Rd.: Dave Goodrich, 2 p.m.
monday
Central Rappahannock Regional Library, 1201 Caroline St.: Music on the Steps with Fredericksburg Concert Band, 7 p.m., free.
Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.
tuesday
Colonial Tavern: Veins to Wires, 8 p.m., 21+.
Hard Times Cafe: Thunder on The Rise: Smokin’ Locals acoustic open mic, 6:30 p.m., free, 21+.
wednesday
Colonial Tavern: Jay & Jenna, 8 p.m., 21+.
The Rec Center: Open mic with Billy Nave, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.