thursday

Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Bruce Middle Trio, 9 p.m., free, all ages.

Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.

friday

Colonial Tavern: Caroline Ayers Duo, 8 p.m., free.

Curitiba Art Cafe, 919 Caroline St.: John and Mary Vreeland, 8 p.m., free.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: BitterSweet Band, 9 p.m., 21+.

saturday

6 Bears & A Goat Brewing, 1140 International Pkwy.: Mike Gill, 7:30 p.m., free.

Colonial Tavern: Wavos, 8 p.m.

Curitiba Art Cafe: C–Street Kings with Sabine (Christmas sing-along), 8 p.m., free.

Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jeff Davis Hwy.: Unchained with The Josh Misner Band and The Brett Handy Band, 8 p.m., 21+.

National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jeff Davis Hwy.: Holiday Concert with Quantico Marine Corps Band Brass Quintet, noon, free.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille: BitterSweet Band, 9 p.m., 21+.

Warrior Coffee, 35 Walpole St.: The Human Jukebox, 6:30 p.m., free.

sunday

Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 6030 Harrison Rd.: Voices of the Gospel Christmas Celebration Concert, 4 p.m., free.

The Rec Center, 213 William St.: Open mic, 2 p.m., free.

Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.

monday

Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.

tuesday

Colonial Tavern: Flipside, 8 p.m., 21+.

Hard Times Cafe: Thunder on The Rise: Smokin’ Locals acoustic open mic, 6:30 p.m., free, 21+.

Highmark Brewery: Songwriters showcase with Ken Menks, 7 p.m., free.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: Holiday Concert with the Quantico Marine Corps Brass Band, 11:30 a.m., free.

wednesday

Colonial Tavern: Colonial Seafood, 8 p.m., 21+.

The Rec Center: Open mic, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.

