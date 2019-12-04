Listings subject to change; age restrictions and covers not listed may apply.
thursday
Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Bruce Middle Trio, 9 p.m., free, all ages.
Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.
friday
Colonial Tavern: Caroline Ayers Duo, 8 p.m., free.
Curitiba Art Cafe, 919 Caroline St.: John and Mary Vreeland, 8 p.m., free.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: BitterSweet Band, 9 p.m., 21+.
saturday
6 Bears & A Goat Brewing, 1140 International Pkwy.: Mike Gill, 7:30 p.m., free.
Colonial Tavern: Wavos, 8 p.m.
Curitiba Art Cafe: C–Street Kings with Sabine (Christmas sing-along), 8 p.m., free.
Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jeff Davis Hwy.: Unchained with The Josh Misner Band and The Brett Handy Band, 8 p.m., 21+.
National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jeff Davis Hwy.: Holiday Concert with Quantico Marine Corps Band Brass Quintet, noon, free.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille: BitterSweet Band, 9 p.m., 21+.
Warrior Coffee, 35 Walpole St.: The Human Jukebox, 6:30 p.m., free.
sunday
Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 6030 Harrison Rd.: Voices of the Gospel Christmas Celebration Concert, 4 p.m., free.
The Rec Center, 213 William St.: Open mic, 2 p.m., free.
Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.
monday
Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.
tuesday
Colonial Tavern: Flipside, 8 p.m., 21+.
Hard Times Cafe: Thunder on The Rise: Smokin’ Locals acoustic open mic, 6:30 p.m., free, 21+.
Highmark Brewery: Songwriters showcase with Ken Menks, 7 p.m., free.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: Holiday Concert with the Quantico Marine Corps Brass Band, 11:30 a.m., free.
wednesday
Colonial Tavern: Colonial Seafood, 8 p.m., 21+.
The Rec Center: Open mic, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.
