thursday
Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Fredericksburg Jazz Collective, 8 p.m., free.
Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.
friday
Buffalo Mo’s, 33 Wicomico Dr.: Swamp Trash (rock), 10 p.m.
Colonial Tavern: Reckless Brigade, 8 p.m., free.
Fredericksburg Area Museum, Market Square downtown: The Kingbolts, 7 p.m., free.
The Rec Center, 213 William St.: Rapidan Ridge (bluegrass), 8 p.m., free.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: True Soul Band (R&B, dance), 9 p.m., free, 21+.
saturday
6 Bears & a Goat Brewery, 1140 International Pkwy.: Huntley, 7:30 p.m., free.
Buffalo Mo’s: Big Daddy Shag, 10 p.m.
Colonial Tavern: The Wavos, 8 p.m.
The Groove Music Hall, 6501 Dominion Raceway Ave.: Brickyard Road (Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute), 7 p.m., $12–$20.
Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jefferson Davis Hwy.: Soho Down with The Jerry Wade Band, 9 p.m., 21+.
Hurkamp Park, 500 William St.: American Dream Concert with the Fredericksburg Community Concert Band, 7 p.m., free.
The Rec Center: Flood the Asylum, Alluvion, Genosha, Sentius, Under Broken Skiez, Origin of Disease (metal), 7 p.m., $5.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille: True Soul Band, 9 p.m., $5, 21+.
sunday
Old House Vineyards, 18351 Corkys Ln., Culpeper: Dave Goodrich, noon, free.
The Rec Center: open mic with Charlie Hilderbrand, 2 p.m., free.
Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.
monday
Central Rappahannock Regional Library, 1201 Caroline St.: Music on the Steps with Dixie Power Trio, 7 p.m., free.
Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.
tuesday
Colonial Tavern: Matthew O’Donnell, 8 p.m., 21+.
Hard Times Cafe: Thunder on The Rise: Smokin’ Locals acoustic open mic, 6:30 p.m., free, 21+.
Hurkamp Park, 500 William St.: Picnic in the Park with Spanglish, 11:30 a.m., free.
wednesday
Colonial Tavern: Jay & Jenna, 8 p.m., 21+.
Dougherty’s Tavern, 2055 Jefferson Davis Hwy.: Rivertown Bandits open jam, 6:30 p.m., free.
The Rec Center: Open mic with Billy Nave, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.