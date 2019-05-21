Ronnie Williams and the Carter Family Sound

Ronnie Williams stands in front of the Mother Maybelle Carter historic homeplace in Hiltons. Williams and The Sounds of the Carter Family will play the Rec Center at 8 p.m. Friday.

thursday

Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Fredericksburg Blues Society electric blues jam, 8 p.m., free.

Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.

friday

Buffalo Mo’s, 33 Wicomico Dr.: Mynx, 9 p.m., free.

Colonial Tavern: Gary Lekas & Friends, 8 p.m., free.

The Rec Center, 213 William St.: Ronnie Williams & The Sounds of the Carter Family (country), 8 p.m., free.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: Nu Corp (R&B, dance, funk), 9 p.m., $10, 21+.

saturday

6 Bears & A Goat Brewery, 1140 International Pkwy.: Acoustic Onion (rock, Beatles), 7:30 p.m., free.

Buffalo Mo’s: Southern Explosion (country, rock), 9 p.m., free, 21+.

Caroline County Agricultural Fairgrounds, 8332 County Fair Ln.: Fish Fry with En’Novation (dance, soul), 3 p.m., $10–$30.

Colonial Tavern: The King Bolts, 9 p.m., 21+.

The Rec Center: Big Rob (country), 8 p.m., free.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille: Nu Corp, 9 p.m., $20, 21+.

sunday

The Rec Center: open mic with Charlie Hilderbrand, 2 p.m., free.

Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.

Wilderness Run Vineyards, 11109 Plank Rd.: Dave Goodrich, 2 p.m., free.

monday

Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.

Mary Washington Hospital, 1201 Sam Perry Blvd.: Rappahannock Pops Orchestra Memorial Day concert, 6 p.m., free.

tuesday

Colonial Tavern: Jerry Wade Band, 8 p.m., 21+.

Hard Times Cafe: Thunder on The Rise: Smokin’ Locals acoustic open mic, 6:30 p.m., free, 21+.

Hurkamp Park, 500 William St.: Picnic in the Park with Island Gerry Maddox, 11:30 a.m., free.

wednesday

Colonial Tavern: Jon Wiley & Friends, 8 p.m., 21+.

Dougherty’s Tavern, 2055 Jefferson Davis Hwy.: Rivertown Bandits open jam, 6:30 p.m., free.

The Rec Center: Open mic with Billy Nave, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille: Bittersweet Band (classic rock), 7 p.m., $5, 21+.

