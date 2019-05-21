Listings subject to change; age restrictions and covers not listed may apply.
thursday
Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Fredericksburg Blues Society electric blues jam, 8 p.m., free.
Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.
friday
Buffalo Mo’s, 33 Wicomico Dr.: Mynx, 9 p.m., free.
Colonial Tavern: Gary Lekas & Friends, 8 p.m., free.
The Rec Center, 213 William St.: Ronnie Williams & The Sounds of the Carter Family (country), 8 p.m., free.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: Nu Corp (R&B, dance, funk), 9 p.m., $10, 21+.
saturday
6 Bears & A Goat Brewery, 1140 International Pkwy.: Acoustic Onion (rock, Beatles), 7:30 p.m., free.
Buffalo Mo’s: Southern Explosion (country, rock), 9 p.m., free, 21+.
Caroline County Agricultural Fairgrounds, 8332 County Fair Ln.: Fish Fry with En’Novation (dance, soul), 3 p.m., $10–$30.
Colonial Tavern: The King Bolts, 9 p.m., 21+.
The Rec Center: Big Rob (country), 8 p.m., free.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille: Nu Corp, 9 p.m., $20, 21+.
sunday
The Rec Center: open mic with Charlie Hilderbrand, 2 p.m., free.
Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.
Wilderness Run Vineyards, 11109 Plank Rd.: Dave Goodrich, 2 p.m., free.
monday
Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.
Mary Washington Hospital, 1201 Sam Perry Blvd.: Rappahannock Pops Orchestra Memorial Day concert, 6 p.m., free.
tuesday
Colonial Tavern: Jerry Wade Band, 8 p.m., 21+.
Hard Times Cafe: Thunder on The Rise: Smokin’ Locals acoustic open mic, 6:30 p.m., free, 21+.
Hurkamp Park, 500 William St.: Picnic in the Park with Island Gerry Maddox, 11:30 a.m., free.
wednesday
Colonial Tavern: Jon Wiley & Friends, 8 p.m., 21+.
Dougherty’s Tavern, 2055 Jefferson Davis Hwy.: Rivertown Bandits open jam, 6:30 p.m., free.
The Rec Center: Open mic with Billy Nave, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille: Bittersweet Band (classic rock), 7 p.m., $5, 21+.