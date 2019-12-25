Listings subject to change; age restrictions and covers not listed may apply.

thursday

Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Fredericksburg Blues Society jam, 9 p.m., free, all ages.

Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jeff Davis Hwy.: SPCA Benefit with Keller Williams and Erothyme, 8 p.m., $25, all ages.

Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.

friday

Colonial Tavern: Desert Wind Trio, 8 p.m., free.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: Left Turn Right, 9 p.m., 21+.

saturday

6 Bears & A Goat Brewing, 1140 International Pkwy.: JD Roberts, 7:30 p.m., free.

Colonial Tavern: Whiskey Django Foxtrot, 8 p.m.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille: Left Turn Right, 9 p.m., 21+.

sunday

The Rec Center, 213 William St.: Open mic, 2 p.m., free.

Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.

monday

Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.

tuesday

Colonial Tavern: Brokedown Boys, 9 p.m.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille: NuCorp, 9 p.m., $199–$299, 21+.

St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St.: Haiti Benefit Concert, 8:30 p.m., free.

