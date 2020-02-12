Listings subject to change; age restrictions and covers not listed may apply.

thursdayColonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Fredericksburg Jazz Collective, 9 p.m., all ages.

Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.

fridayColonial Tavern: The Way Back Cats, 8 p.m., free.

Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jeff Davis Hwy.: Jerry Wimmer Trio, 9:30 p.m., 21+.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: Left Turn Right, 9 p.m., $5, 21+.

Tim’s Lake Anna, 200 Boardwalk Way, Mineral: Dave Goodrich, 7 p.m.

Wilderness Run Vineyards, 11109 Plank Rd.: Acoustic Onion, 8 p.m., free.

saturday6 Bears & A Goat Brewing, 1140 International Pkwy.: Spike & Dorothy, 7:30 p.m., free.

Colonial Tavern: Full Throttle, 8 p.m.

Hard Times Cafe: Goodman Fiske, 9:30 p.m., 21+.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille: Left Turn Right, 9 p.m., $5, 21+.

Strangeways Brewing, 350 Lansdowne Rd.: Acoustic Onion, 7 p.m., free.

sundayThe Rec Center: Open mic, 2 p.m., free.

St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St.: St. George’s Chamber Orchestra, 3 p.m., free.

Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.

mondayColonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.

TuesdayColonial Tavern: Jon, Brandon & Eddie, 8 p.m., 21+.

wednesdayColonial Tavern: Jay & Jenna, 8 p.m., 21+.

Red Dragon Brewery, 1419 Princess Anne St.: British Invasion sing-a-long with Martin & Taylor, 6 p.m., free.

Hard Times Cafe: Jammin’ with Jerry, 8 p.m., free, 21+.

The Rec Center: Open mic, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.

