Listings subject to change; age restrictions and covers not listed may apply.

thursday

Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Megan Jean & The KFB, 9 p.m., all ages.

Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.

friday

Colonial Tavern: Waney Edges, 8 p.m., free.

Curitiba Art Cafe, 919 Caroline St.: Robert Keelin, 8 p.m., free.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: The Wavos, 9 p.m., 21+.

saturday

6 Bears & A Goat Brewing, 1140 International Pkwy.: Marc Allred, 7:30 p.m., free.

Colonial Tavern: Steven Bruce & The Falling Stars, 8 p.m.

Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jeff Davis Hwy.: The Jerry Wade Band with Homegrown, 9 p.m., 21+.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille: The Wavos, 9 p.m., 21+.

sunday

The Rec Center: Open mic, 2 p.m., free.

Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.

monday

Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.

wednesday

Hard Times Cafe: Jammin’ with Jerry, 8 p.m., free, 21+.

The Rec Center: Open mic, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.

Tags

Load comments