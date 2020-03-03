Listings subject to change; age restrictions and covers not listed may apply.
thursday
Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Beatles Night with Acoustic Onion, 9 p.m., all ages.
Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.
friday
Buffalo Mo’s, 33 Wicomico Dr.: Acoustic Onion, 8 p.m., free.
Colonial Tavern: Laurie Rose Griffith & Peter Mealy, 8 p.m., free.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: On The Edge, 9 p.m., free, 21+.
saturday
6 Bears & A Goat Brewing, 1140 International Pkwy.: Whiskey Revival, 7:30 p.m., free.
Colonial Tavern: Jon Wiley & Virginia Choir, 8 p.m.
Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jeff Davis Hwy.: Delta Spur, 9 p.m., $25, 21+.
KC’s Music Alley, 1917 Princess Anne St.: Chain Letter Curse, The Hunters and Asylum 213, 8 p.m., free.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille: On The Edge, 9 p.m., $5, 21+.
sunday
The Rec Center: Open mic, 2 p.m., free.
Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.
monday
Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.
UMW’s Trinkle Hall Rotunda, 1301 College Ave.: UMW Chamber Choir and Belmont University Chamber Singers, 5 p.m., free.
tuesday
Colonial Tavern: Colonial Music Project, 8 p.m., 21+.
wednesday
Colonial Tavern: Colonial Seafood, 8 p.m., 21+.
Hard Times Cafe: Jammin’ with Jerry, 8 p.m., free, 21+.
The Rec Center: Open mic, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.
