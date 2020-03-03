Listings subject to change; age restrictions and covers not listed may apply.

thursday

Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Beatles Night with Acoustic Onion, 9 p.m., all ages.

Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.

friday

Buffalo Mo’s, 33 Wicomico Dr.: Acoustic Onion, 8 p.m., free.

Colonial Tavern: Laurie Rose Griffith & Peter Mealy, 8 p.m., free.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: On The Edge, 9 p.m., free, 21+.

saturday

6 Bears & A Goat Brewing, 1140 International Pkwy.: Whiskey Revival, 7:30 p.m., free.

Colonial Tavern: Jon Wiley & Virginia Choir, 8 p.m.

Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jeff Davis Hwy.: Delta Spur, 9 p.m., $25, 21+.

KC’s Music Alley, 1917 Princess Anne St.: Chain Letter Curse, The Hunters and Asylum 213, 8 p.m., free.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille: On The Edge, 9 p.m., $5, 21+.

sunday

The Rec Center: Open mic, 2 p.m., free.

Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.

monday

Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.

UMW’s Trinkle Hall Rotunda, 1301 College Ave.: UMW Chamber Choir and Belmont University Chamber Singers, 5 p.m., free.

tuesday

Colonial Tavern: Colonial Music Project, 8 p.m., 21+.

wednesday

Colonial Tavern: Colonial Seafood, 8 p.m., 21+.

Hard Times Cafe: Jammin’ with Jerry, 8 p.m., free, 21+.

The Rec Center: Open mic, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.

