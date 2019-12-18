Listings subject to change; age restrictions and covers not listed may apply.

thursday

Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Beatles Night with Acoustic Onion, 9 p.m., free, all ages.

Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.

friday

Colonial Tavern: Sunset Syndicate, 8 p.m., free.

Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jeff Davis Hwy.: The Worx with The Jerry Wimmer Trio, 6:30 p.m., 21+.

Katora Coffee, 615 Caroline St.: Open Mic by The Expression Session, 8:30 p.m., free.

National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jeff Davis Hwy.: Quantico Marine Corps Brass Band, 11:30 a.m., free.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: True Soul, 9 p.m., 21+.

saturday

6 Bears & A Goat Brewing, 1140 International Pkwy.: Brokedown Boys, 7 p.m., free.

Colonial Tavern: Kingbolts, 8 p.m.

Hard Times Cafe: Sam Grow with The Jerry Wade Band, 9 p.m., 21+.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille: True Soul, 9 p.m., 21+.

Warrior Coffee, 35 Walpole St.: The Human Jukebox, 6:30 p.m., free.

sunday

The Rec Center, 213 William St.: Open mic, 2 p.m., free.

Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.

monday

Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.

tuesday

Hard Times Cafe: Thunder on The Rise: Smokin’ Locals acoustic open mic, 6:30 p.m., free, 21+.

