thursday
Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Fredericksburg Jazz Collective, 9 p.m., all ages.
Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.
friday
Colonial Tavern: Harry Wilson Trio, 8 p.m., free.
Home Team Grill, 1109 Jeff Davis Hwy.: Fall Line, 7 p.m., free.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: Left Turn Right, 9 p.m., free, 21+.
UMW, Dodd Auditorium, 1301 College Ave.: Powerhouse Piano Concertos with Derek Parsons and Robert Wells, 7:30 p.m., free.
saturday
6 Bears & A Goat Brewing, 1140 International Pkwy.: St. Patrick’s Day Celebration with Scott McMillen and Acoustic Onion, 3 p.m..
Colonial Tavern: Dixie Power Trio, 8 p.m.
The Groove Music Hall, 6501 Dominion Raceway Ave.: Confederate Railroad, 7 p.m., $15–$65.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille: Left Turn Right, 9 p.m., $5, 21+.
sunday
The Rec Center: Open mic, 2 p.m., free.
St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St.: Chamber Series with Hazel Run, 3 p.m., free.
Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.
monday
Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.
tuesday
Colonial Tavern: Dragonfyre, Jon Wiley Trio, Acoustic Onion, 8 p.m., 21+.
wednesday
Colonial Tavern: Jay & Jenna, 8 p.m., 21+.
Hard Times Cafe: Jammin’ with Jerry, 8 p.m., free, 21+.
The Rec Center: Open mic, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.
