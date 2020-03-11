Listings subject to change; age restrictions and covers not listed may apply.

thursday

Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Fredericksburg Jazz Collective, 9 p.m., all ages.

Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.

friday

Colonial Tavern: Harry Wilson Trio, 8 p.m., free.

Home Team Grill, 1109 Jeff Davis Hwy.: Fall Line, 7 p.m., free.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: Left Turn Right, 9 p.m., free, 21+.

UMW, Dodd Auditorium, 1301 College Ave.: Powerhouse Piano Concertos with Derek Parsons and Robert Wells, 7:30 p.m., free.

saturday

6 Bears & A Goat Brewing, 1140 International Pkwy.: St. Patrick’s Day Celebration with Scott McMillen and Acoustic Onion, 3 p.m..

Colonial Tavern: Dixie Power Trio, 8 p.m.

The Groove Music Hall, 6501 Dominion Raceway Ave.: Confederate Railroad, 7 p.m., $15–$65.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille: Left Turn Right, 9 p.m., $5, 21+.

sunday

The Rec Center: Open mic, 2 p.m., free.

St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St.: Chamber Series with Hazel Run, 3 p.m., free.

Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.

monday

Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.

tuesday

Colonial Tavern: Dragonfyre, Jon Wiley Trio, Acoustic Onion, 8 p.m., 21+.

wednesday

Colonial Tavern: Jay & Jenna, 8 p.m., 21+.

Hard Times Cafe: Jammin’ with Jerry, 8 p.m., free, 21+.

The Rec Center: Open mic, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.

