thursday
Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Beatles night with Acoustic Onion, 9 p.m., free, all ages.
Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.
friday
Colonial Tavern: Ted & Company, 8 p.m., free.
Fredericksburg Area Museum, Market Square downtown: Fredericksburg Concert Band, 7 p.m., free.
Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jefferson Davis Hwy.: JD Roberts & Justin Taylor, 9 p.m., 21+.
The Rec Center, 213 William St.: Reckless Brigade (bluegrass), 8 p.m., free.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: Left Turn Right (R&B, funk and soul), 9 p.m., 21+.
saturday
6 Bears & a Goat Brewery, 1140 International Pkwy.: Cabin Creek, 7:30 p.m., free, all ages.
After Hours, Marks & Harrison Amphitheater, 5030 Gordon W. Shelton Blvd.: Lady Antebellum (country), 7 p.m., $35-$99.
Colonial Tavern: Freedom Jam with Ashleigh & Friends, 8 p.m.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille: Left Turn Right, 9 p.m., 21+.
Strangeways Brewing, 350 Lansdowne Rd.: Acoustic Onion, 7 p.m., free.
sunday
The Rec Center: Open mic with Charlie Hilderbrand, 2 p.m., free.
Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.
monday
Central Rappahannock Regional Library, 1201 Caroline St.: Music on the Steps with Karen Jonas, 7 p.m., free.
Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.
tuesday
Colonial Tavern: Austin Crowe Duo, 8 p.m., 21+.
Hard Times Cafe: Thunder on The Rise: Smokin’ Locals acoustic open mic, 6:30 p.m., free, 21+.
Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Songwriters showcase open mic, 7 p.m., free.
wednesday
Colonial Tavern: Skin & Bone, 8 p.m., 21+.
The Rec Center: Open mic with Billy Nave, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.