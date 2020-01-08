Listings subject to change; age restrictions and covers not listed may apply.

thursday

Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Fredericksburg Jazz Collective jazz jam 9 p.m., free, all ages.

Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.

friday

Colonial Tavern: Wheels & The Legman, 8 p.m., free.

Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jeff Davis Hwy.: Lucy’s Letdown and Into The Willows, 9 p.m., 21+.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: Wild @ Heart, 9 p.m., 21+.

saturday

6 Bears & A Goat Brewing, 1140 International Pkwy.: Whiskey Revival, 7:30 p.m., free.

Colonial Tavern: Swamp Trash, 8 p.m.

Hard Times Cafe: Under The Covers, 9 p.m., 21+.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille: Wild @ Heart, 9 p.m., 21+.

sunday

The Rec Center, 213 William St.: Open mic, 2 p.m., free.

Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.

monday

Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.

tuesday

Colonial Tavern: Colonial Music Project, 9 p.m.

wednesday

Colonial Tavern: Jay & Jenna, 9 p.m.

Hard Times Cafe: Jammin’ with Jerry & 3 Exits to Memphis, 8 p.m., free, 21+.

The Rec Center: Open mic, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.

