thursdayColonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Beatles Night with Acoustic Onion, 9 p.m., all ages.

Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.

fridayBuffalo Mo’s, 33 Wicomico Dr.: Beatles Night with Acoustic Onion, 8 p.m., free.

Colonial Tavern: Made In The USA, 8 p.m., free.

Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jeff Davis Hwy.: 3rd Annual Marley Party with Adwela & The Uprising, 9 p.m., $10, 21+.

Old House Vineyards, 18351 Corkys Way: Dave Goodrich, 5 p.m., free.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: Higher Education, 9 p.m., 21+.

saturday6 Bears & A Goat Brewing, 1140 International Pkwy.: Acoustic Onion, 7:30 p.m., free.

Colonial Tavern: Bombshell RVA, 8 p.m.

The Groove Music Hall, 6501 Dominion Raceway Ave.: Seckond Chaynce, 8 p.m., $20–$80.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille: Higher Education, 9 p.m., 21+.

sundayHowell Branch Library, 806 Lyons Blvd.: Robert Keelin, 2 p.m., free.

The Rec Center: Open mic, 2 p.m., free.

Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.

mondayColonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.

TuesdayColonial Tavern: Colonial Music Project, 8 p.m., 21+.

wednesdayColonial Tavern: Colonial Seafood, 8 p.m., 21+.

Hard Times Cafe: Jammin’ with Jerry, 8 p.m., free, 21+.

The Rec Center: Open mic, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.

