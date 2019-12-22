By THE WASHINGTON POST
PHILADELPHIA—The fallout from an ugly incident that occurred during Saturday night’s Wizards–76ers game came swiftly Sunday.
Washington guard Isaiah Thomas was suspended for two games without pay by the NBA for entering the spectator stands late in the Wizards’ 125–108 loss.
Meanwhile, two 76ers fans who made obscene gestures and directed profanities at Thomas during the game, provoking the guard’s actions, were issued a 12-month ban from the Wells Fargo Center, a team spokesperson said.
The fans, whose names were not released by the team, admitted to arena security they had used inappropriate language and gestures, a violation of the arena’s conduct policy. Their seats in Section 120 belonged to a 76ers season ticket holder and as a result of the incident, the team revoked the ticket owner’s privileges and issued a refund for the remaining games of the season, the spokesman said.
Late in the game, Thomas walked several rows into the spectator stands to confront the pair because he said one had held up both middle fingers and yelled a series of expletives.
Thomas was ejected for entering the stands and may face punishment from the league, which has a strict policy against such behavior after a brawl between players and fans at a Detroit Pistons game in November 2004. The “Malice at the Palace,” widely recognized as one of the NBA’s lowest points, led to the suspensions of nine players from the Pistons and Indiana Pacers.
Thomas has interviewed with NBA security regarding the matter and awaits to hear the league’s reaction. On Saturday night, he expressed confidence that the league would understand his perspective.
“I don’t know,” Thomas responded when by reporters Saturday asked if he thought he would be suspended. “I know they’re going to investigate, and I’m going to tell them the same thing. So, if you’re for the players, you’re going to back me, because I didn’t do anything disrespectful. I just needed to look [the fan]in the eye and let him know, you’re never going to disrespect me. I’m not stupid. I’m not going to go in those stands and beat nobody up. I was raised better than that.”
After a number of conflicts between players and fans last season, most notably an ugly flare-up between Russell Westbrook and a Utah Jazz fan and an incident during the NBA Finals between Lowry and a Golden State Warriors minority owner, the NBA adopted a zero-tolerance policy for spectator behavior in October.
