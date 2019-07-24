Somalian suicide bombing kills 6
in mayor’s office
MOGADISHU, Somalia—A suicide bomber walked into the office of Mogadishu’s mayor and detonated explosives strapped to his waist, killing six people and badly wounding the mayor minutes after a visit from the new United Nations envoy, Somali officials said Wednesday.
The attack claimed by the al–Shabab extremist group occurred after the envoy to Somalia, James Swan, paid the mayor a “courtesy call” and left the compound, an official at the mayor’s office said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
The mayor, Abdirahman Omar Osman, and his deputy were rushed to a hospital with critical wounds, police Capt. Mohamed Hussein said.
Ebola vaccination
effort hampered by deep distrust
BENI, Congo—Deep distrust—along with political instability and deadly violence—has severely undermined efforts by public health authorities in Congo to curb the outbreak of Ebola by tracing and vaccinating those who may have come into contact with infected people.
Health experts agree the experimental Ebola vaccine has saved multitudes in Congo. But after nearly a year and some 171,000 doses given, the epidemic shows few signs of waning. The virus has killed more than 1,700 people and has now arrived in the region’s largest city, Goma. The World Health Organization last week declared the outbreak a global health emergency.
WHO says as many as 90 percent of those eligible for vaccination have accepted it, but that figure only includes those who gave contact tracers enough information to be included on a list. The success rate excludes those who distrusted health workers and fled, or those who couldn’t be found in the first place.